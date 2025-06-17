Tech update of the day

Yaber launches L2 Plus 4K outdoor projector with JBL sound and Wi-Fi 6 at ₹23,990
Yaber has introduced its new L2 Plus 4K portable projector in India, combining native 1080p resolution, Dolby Audio, and JBL dual speakers in a compact 2kg body. Equipped with 700 ANSI lumens brightness and support for up to 4K content, the projector also features seamless auto-focus, vertical keystone correction, and a rotatable stand. With Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, users can stream directly from pre-installed Netflix and Prime Video apps. The projector supports screen sizes up to 150 inches, offers a 1.38:1 throw ratio, and includes HDMI and USB ports. Available now for ₹23,990.
-
Jun 17, 2025 14:57 IST
boAt Launches Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Under ₹15,000
boAt has introduced its latest home audio offering, the Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA, bringing cinematic surround sound to Indian homes at an aggressive price point of ₹14,999. The 500W RMS system features five speaker channels and a 6.5" wooden subwoofer, delivering immersive audio powered by Dolby Atmos.
Engineered for performance, it includes three front drivers, a center channel for dialogue clarity, and two rear satellites for spatial depth. Dolby Atmos creates a multi-dimensional sound field, enhancing everything from action films to streaming content and gaming.
Connectivity options include HDMI eARC, Bluetooth v5.4, USB, AUX, and Optical, making it versatile for TVs, consoles, and smartphones. The system also includes dedicated EQ modes for movies, music, and news, and ships with a full-function remote.
Sleek in design and built for modern living rooms, the Aavante Prime 5000DA is now available online and at retail outlets.
-
Jun 17, 2025 12:34 IST
Sony BRAVIA 8 II QD-OLED Series Debuts in India with AI-Powered Visuals and Precision Sound
Sony India has launched its latest television series, the BRAVIA 8 II, featuring QD-OLED panels, AI-driven XR processing, and advanced cinematic features. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch models, this series aims to deliver immersive visuals and sound, bringing studio-calibrated content to home viewers.
Key features include the XR Processor with real-time scene optimization, Acoustic Surface Audio+, and Dolby Vision-Atmos support. It also introduces Studio Calibrated Modes for Netflix, Sony Pictures Core, and Prime Video, ensuring creator-intended picture quality.
The display delivers perfect blacks, high contrast, and over a billion vivid colors, while gaming features like 4K/120fps, VRR, and ALLM cater to PlayStation 5 users. Sony's One Slate design and Eco Remote enhance aesthetic appeal and usability.
Prices start at ₹2,46,990. The BRAVIA 8 II series is now available across Sony retail stores and major e-commerce platforms.
-
Jun 17, 2025 12:31 IST
ChatGPT brings image generation to WhatsApp for free
OpenAI has rolled out image generation directly in ChatGPT on WhatsApp, bringing one of its most-loved features to users' favorite messaging platform. Already popular in the ChatGPT web and mobile apps, this tool lets users generate images through simple text prompts or by uploading photos and requesting transformations.
The integration works just like it does on other platforms: users can describe any scene or concept they want to visualize or edit existing images by providing instructions. From creating illustrations and designs to playful edits and creative content, the tool offers endless visual possibilities — now conveniently within WhatsApp.
This image generation feature is available for free and supports all regions where ChatGPT in WhatsApp is active, removing barriers to creativity and making AI-powered visuals more accessible to a wider audience.