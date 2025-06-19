Tech update of the day

BGMI and Jio launch India’s first-ever dedicated gaming data pack
In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has partnered with Jio to introduce a dedicated mobile gaming data pack, designed exclusively for gamers. This marks a significant step toward optimizing mobile gaming experiences in India’s rapidly growing esports market.
The new BGMI x Jio Gaming Pack offers low-latency, high-speed data tailored for uninterrupted gameplay, ensuring smoother matches and reduced lag. Targeted at the Gen Z mobile gaming crowd, the plan aims to improve accessibility and performance for millions of daily players.
This partnership reflects the increasing convergence of telecom and gaming in India, as both sectors look to serve a digitally native, mobile-first audience. More details on pricing, benefits, and availability are expected to roll out in the coming weeks via Jio platforms and the BGMI app.
Jun 19, 2025 10:41 IST
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G launched with 6000mAh battery and IP64 durability at ₹9,499
iQOO has unveiled the Z10 Lite 5G, a feature-packed smartphone aimed at young, entertainment-driven users. Priced from ₹9,499 (including offers), the device offers a massive 6000mAh battery, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, and supports dual 5G SIMs. Built for durability, it comes with IP64-rated dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification.
It features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness, ideal for media consumption. The 50MP Sony AI main camera, along with a 2MP bokeh lens and 5MP selfie camera, supports modes like Portrait and Super Night. Running Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, it includes AI enhancements and offers 2 years of Android updates.
Available in Cyber Green and Titanium Blue, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G goes on sale June 25 via Amazon and the iQOO E-store.