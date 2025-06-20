Tech update of the day

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series India Launch Teased
Oppo is gearing up to launch its Reno 14 5G series in India, with teasers expected soon. The lineup, comprising the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, debuted in China recently and features MediaTek Dimensity 8250 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipsets respectively. Both phones boast 6.7-inch OLED displays, 120Hz refresh rates, and triple rear cameras led by a 50MP Sony sensor. They run on ColorOS 14.1, support 80W fast charging, and are powered by 5,000mAh batteries. Pricing in India is expected to align closely with Chinese variants, starting around CNY 2,699 (approx. ₹31,000).
Sennheiser Marks 80 Years of Shaping the Sound of the Future
Celebrating eight decades of pioneering audio innovation, Sennheiser reflects on a legacy built on engineering excellence and creative passion. Founded in 1945 by Dr. Fritz Sennheiser, the company has evolved from a small lab near Hanover to a global name in audio technology.
Sennheiser’s journey includes industry-first milestones such as the world’s first wireless microphone system in 1957 and the introduction of legendary products like the MD 421, HD 25, and Orpheus headphones. The brand’s latest leap is Spectera, a bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem that redefines professional audio.
Co-CEOs Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser highlight that the anniversary is less about counting years and more about honoring curiosity, bold decisions, and continued innovation. Throughout 2025, Sennheiser will showcase iconic stories and products across digital platforms, connecting audiences to a rich history of sound innovation and to a future driven by passion and purpose.
Kingston Revamps XS Series External SSDs with Bold New Look and Pro-Grade Performance
Kingston Technology has refreshed its XS Series External SSD lineup, unveiling a new design featuring its redhead mascot, Rex, and the “Built on Commitment” tagline. The updated branding emphasizes Kingston’s nearly four-decade legacy in performance, reliability, and innovation.
The XS2000 caters to professionals with speeds up to 2,000MB/s and capacities reaching 4TB, supporting Apple ProRes and direct video recording for creators and mobile workflows. Meanwhile, the XS1000 and XS1000R deliver up to 1,050MB/s read speeds and up to 2TB capacity, offering compact, efficient storage for everyday users.
“With this launch, Kingston blends trusted performance with modern style to meet the evolving needs of creators and consumers,” said Kevin Wu, Vice President, APAC, Kingston.
Available in compact, pocket-sized designs, the XS Series reinforces Kingston’s commitment to versatile and dependable external storage across both creative and consumer segments.
boAt Launches Smart Ring Active Plus with Health Monitoring and 30-Day Battery Life
boAt has introduced the Smart Ring Active Plus, its latest smart wearable offering advanced health tracking in a sleek stainless-steel design. Weighing just 4.7g, the ring includes real-time monitoring for heart rate, HRV, SpO₂, stress, sleep, and skin temperature, catering to users seeking compact, all-day fitness wearables. With 20+ sports modes, 5ATM water resistance, and intuitive gesture controls like shake-to-click for camera access, it bridges wellness tracking with smart usability. Users can engage in fitness challenges via the boAt Crest app, earn rewards, and stay connected through wellness communities. The ring delivers up to 5 days of use on a single charge and up to 30 days with the portable magnetic charging case. Available in five sizes and three colours—Midnight Black, Radiant Silver, and Rose Gold—the Smart Ring Active Plus is priced at ₹3,999 and sold via boAt’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.