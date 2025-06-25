Tech update of the day

Vu launches Vu Vibe DV with built-in soundbar for compact home entertainment
Vu Televisions has introduced the Vu Vibe DV 2025, a QLED television that combines display and audio technologies in a single unit, aimed at urban households with limited space. Available in five sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches (Rs. 26,999 to Rs. 66,999), the model includes a built-in 88-watt Dolby Atmos soundbar and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10.
The television features an A+ grade QLED panel with 400 nits brightness and uses the VuOn AI processor for real-time picture upscaling. Users can switch to “audio-only” mode, using the soundbar independently. It runs on Google TV OS, allowing access to streaming services like Netflix and YouTube.
A notable feature is the dedicated Wi-Fi hotkey on the remote, intended to address frequent network disruptions. The remote also includes viewing mode presets for sports and cinema. The TV supports casting from Android and Apple devices and includes optional camera support. Vu positions the Vibe DV as a single-cable, bezel-less solution for streamlined home setups.
Jun 25, 2025 15:26 IST
QNu Labs launches QNu Academy to power India’s Quantum Workforce
In a strategic push towards quantum self-reliance, QNu Labs has launched QNu Academy, a first-of-its-kind global initiative to train students, faculty, and universities in quantum cybersecurity. Backed by the National Quantum Mission, the academy aims to bridge India’s talent gap in technologies like Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), and Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG).
The curriculum combines real-world use cases, hands-on lab work, industry mentorship, and certified modules co-developed with IITs, DRDO, and international bodies. With a sharp focus on career readiness, the program includes Faculty Development, CoE labs, and placement support.
QNu CEO Sunil Gupta said the initiative will help future-proof India’s cybersecurity by building a deep pool of skilled quantum professionals. The academy marks a major milestone in the country’s mission to lead in global quantum innovation.
Jun 25, 2025 13:43 IST
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launches in India with 6000mAh Battery and Dimensity 6300 at Just ₹9,499
iQOO has launched the Z10 Lite 5G, a powerful entry-level 5G smartphone starting at an effective price of ₹9,499. Available from June 25 at 12 noon on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store, the phone boasts a 6000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, and 90Hz HD+ display.
Built for budget-conscious users, the Z10 Lite delivers smooth performance, 5G speeds, and camera prowess with a 50MP Sony AI main lens. It runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, and promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. The smartphone is also IP64-rated and features Extended RAM up to 16GB on the 8GB variant. Available in Cyber Green and Titanium Blue, it’s the segment’s first under ₹10,000 to pack a 6000mAh battery.
Jun 25, 2025 13:34 IST
HONOR X9c 5G to Debut on Amazon India with AI Camera and Military-Grade Durability
HONOR is all set to launch its rugged yet stylish HONOR X9c 5G exclusively on Amazon.in, promising a game-changing smartphone experience. With triple-resistance durability packed into a sleek 7.98mm body, the X9c is built for users who need toughness without sacrificing design. It features a powerful 108MP AI camera with OIS and EIS for stable, pro-grade shots, enhanced by AI tools like Motion Sensing and AI Eraser.
The 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display delivers 1.5K clarity with a 120Hz refresh rate, while HONOR’s revamped customer service focus marks a bold shift in brand engagement. More than a device, the X9c signals a renewed HONOR—one that listens, learns, and levels up.
Jun 25, 2025 11:57 IST
Barracuda rolls out Managed Vulnerability Security to boost Enterprise Cyber Defence
Barracuda Networks has launched Managed Vulnerability Security, a fully managed service aimed at helping organisations proactively identify and address cybersecurity threats. Backed by Barracuda’s global Security Operations Centre (SOC), the service is designed to uncover and prioritise vulnerabilities across networks, cloud environments, and connected devices.
The new offering integrates seamlessly with BarracudaONE and delivers expert-led scanning, deep analysis, and actionable reports without the overhead of managing additional tools or in-house security talent. By identifying weaknesses—whether tied to known exploits or not—the service enables faster remediation and reduces the attack surface.
Designed to meet the needs of compliance-heavy industries, the solution supports key frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and DORA. It can function standalone or enhance Barracuda’s 24/7 Managed XDR suite, offering customers a unified and intelligent security infrastructure that streamlines threat detection and operational risk management.
Jun 25, 2025 11:55 IST
Deadlock rises and Outlaw drops as VALORANT Patch 11.0 reboots the meta
Episode 9 Act I delivers agent buffs, sniper nerfs, and a major map shake-up
VALORANT Patch 11.0 introduces major gameplay changes at the start of Episode 9 Act I. Deadlock, previously considered underpowered, receives a significant rework. Her ultimate, Annihilation, now moves faster, ignores enemy utility like Sage's wall and Killjoy's turret, and no longer slows while dragging enemies. Her GravNet can now interrupt movement abilities, making her a viable counter to duelists like Jett and Raze.
The Outlaw sniper rifle, introduced earlier this year, has been adjusted. Its ammo has been reduced from 12 to 8 rounds. Scope accuracy while moving is lower, and the alternate fire is less reliable without full aim.
Weapon updates aim to reward precision. The Phantom has increased vertical recoil and reduced bullet tagging. The Bulldog has improved burst accuracy, and pistols like the Ghost and Sheriff have received price and accuracy tweaks.
Map rotation changes include the return of Haven and the removal of Icebox from competitive play. Haven's three-site layout encourages varied tactics and faster rotations. Premier mode updates bring pick-ban phases and timeouts to playoffs, offering a more strategic experience.
Patch 11.0 shifts VALORANT toward tactical discipline and away from mechanical dominance.
Jun 25, 2025 10:14 IST
CLAW launches GM17 RGB Mic Kit for gamers and creators – All-In-One, Zero Hassle
CLAW has dropped the ultimate audio upgrade for gamers, streamers, and podcasters with the launch of the GM17 USB RGB Gaming Condenser Microphone Kit. Packed with plug-and-play convenience, the GM17 delivers pro-level audio via a precision cardioid condenser, 24-bit/192kHz resolution, and zero-latency monitoring. It works seamlessly with PCs, laptops, consoles, and smartphones.
With vibrant RGB lighting, one-touch mute, on-board gain control, and a full set of accessories including a boom arm and shock mount, it’s designed to perform and impress. The GM17 is now available at just INR 3,490 on Originshop.co.in and Amazon.in. This mic kit is set to be a game-changer for content creators across the board.
Jun 25, 2025 09:50 IST
Skye Air and Arrive AI team up to Revolutionize Drone deliveries in India
India's booming drone delivery landscape just got a major upgrade. Skye Air Mobility, known for its lightning-fast 7-minute deliveries in Gurugram and Bengaluru, is partnering with U.S.-based Arrive AI to transform last-mile logistics. Together, they're rolling out smart autonomous delivery hubs—Arrive Points—across India, starting with 60 units in Gurugram. With plans to scale to over 500 hubs, this alliance will serve a massive population of more than 33 million in New Delhi alone. These secure, AI-powered hubs serve as intelligent cross-docks for drones, providing seamless and sustainable deliveries that reduce CO₂ emissions by over 2.6 metric tons per month. With over 200,000 monthly packages already being delivered by drone, this partnership marks a significant step toward the future of smart city logistics in India.