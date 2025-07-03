Tech Update Of The Day

Subscribe

Oppo Reno 14 series launched in India with AI powered features and curved display

Oppo has launched the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro smartphones in India, focusing on AI features, sleek design, and mid range performance. The Reno 14 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, while the Reno 14 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip. Both phones feature a 6.7 inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

OPPO Reno14

The Reno 14 Pro includes a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony sensor and a 50MP selfie camera. The standard Reno 14 has a 50MP and 2MP rear camera combination with a 32MP front shooter. AI tools like AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Clear Face are available on both models.

Equipped with 5000mAh batteries and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, both devices are priced at Rs 39999 and Rs 29999 respectively. Sales begin July 10, with pre orders live on Flipkart and Oppo’s official platforms.

