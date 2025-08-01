Tech Update Of The Day

Sennheiser Spectera wireless system begins shipping in India with top audio pros onboard
Sennheiser has started shipping its Spectera wideband wireless ecosystem in India, marking a significant step forward in live and broadcast audio technology. Leading production houses including Sound.com, SNL Pro, and Pro Sound Global are among the first adopters of the new system, designed to radically simplify wireless workflows without compromising performance.
Spectera unifies wireless mics, in-ear monitors, and control signals within a single RF channel and bodypack, delivering full bidirectional communication. The system’s compact 1U base station and DAD antennas eliminate the need for external boosters, splitters, or combiners, reducing setup time and complexity. Operators can dynamically assign audio links with adjustable modes for quality, latency, and range, even during live shows.
Sennheiser’s LinkDesk software enables centralized control of multiple base stations, while the WebUI gives mobile access through any browser. This ecosystem offers real-time spectrum monitoring and seamless integration of both wideband and narrowband systems, making it a game-changer for complex productions.
With Spectera, Sennheiser brings unprecedented efficiency to India’s live sound landscape. Engineers can now coordinate frequencies with greater precision and flexibility, improving reliability and adaptability across venues and events.
-
Aug 01, 2025 14:11 IST
Fujitsu begins building 10000 qubit superconducting quantum computer targeting 2030 finish
Fujitsu has officially kicked off development of a superconducting quantum computer that will exceed 10000 qubits, with completion aimed for fiscal 2030. The project marks a major leap in Japan’s national quantum agenda and positions Fujitsu as a global contender in the race for fault tolerant quantum systems.
The upcoming system will feature 250 logical qubits and adopt Fujitsu’s STAR architecture, an early fault tolerant framework engineered for real world applications. A key focus is the use of superconducting technology, which enables precise and scalable quantum operations through Josephson Junctions. Fujitsu plans to expand this foundation by integrating advanced interconnects, high density packaging, and efficient cryogenic control to minimize energy loss and scale chip complexity.
Supported in part by Japan’s NEDO initiative, the project will be carried out in collaboration with AIST and RIKEN through 2027. The work falls under NEDO’s broader Post 5G infrastructure program to fast track industrial quantum computing.
Beyond 2030, Fujitsu aims to fuse superconducting and diamond spin qubit technologies and realize a 1000 logical qubit system by 2035. The company also plans to tie quantum development into next generation HPC platforms powered by its MONAKA processor and the forthcoming FugakuNEXT.
This signals a long term push to create unified platforms combining quantum and classical computing for science, industry, and national competitiveness.
-
Aug 01, 2025 13:00 IST
BGMI August 1 codes unlock Pink Gilded Emerald set and rare upgrades
Krafton has released a fresh set of Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes for August 1, giving players access to exclusive rewards including the limited edition Pink Gilded Emerald set. Alongside cosmetic outfits, the codes offer crate coupons, emotes, upgrade materials, and even UC credits—no purchase required.
The full list of active codes includes:
BGMIPL2023, TQIZBZ76F, MIDASBUY-COM, TQIZBz76F, 5FG10D33, BMTCZBZMFS, SD14G84FCC, R89FPLM9S, BTOQZHZ8CQ, DKJU5LMBPY, DKJU8LMBPY, JJCZCDZ9U, BBKTZEZET3, and UCBYSD800.
To claim the items, players must visit the official BGMI redemption page, enter their character ID, and apply the codes one by one. Once validated, rewards arrive via the in-game mailbox. Items range from permanent outfits and skins to UC currency and accessories, all of which enhance the game’s tactical edge and visual flair.
With the Pink Gilded Emerald outfit making its debut, today’s drop is already drawing attention from collectors and casuals alike. There is no word on how long these codes will stay active, so early redemption is key. As always, one click can mean the difference between standard gear and standout style.
-
Aug 01, 2025 12:56 IST
Team GO Rocket returns in Pokémon GO’s Delightful Days event
Pokémon GO’s August lineup kicks off with a twist as Team GO Rocket crashes the Delightful Days event starting August 1. What begins as a feel-good celebration of summer quickly shifts tone when the villainous group reemerges with new Shadow Pokémon and updated battle tactics.
Running through August 4, the event offers players extra bonuses like increased XP, surprise encounters, and themed field research. But the real hook is the return of Giovanni, this time armed with Shadow Groudon. Trainers who complete the newest Team GO Rocket Special Research will get a chance to battle and capture it.
Niantic has also rotated Shadow Pokémon lineups across Grunts and Leaders, refreshing the challenge for veteran players. With bonus components like Rocket Balloons appearing more frequently and charged TMs allowing removal of Frustration, the game temporarily shifts focus to high stakes PvE action.
While the first half of August includes community events and festival themes, this Rocket-led disruption raises the tempo. It is not just about catching cute Pokémon anymore. For the next few days, it is about resistance, counterstrategy, and claiming back the skies.
-
Aug 01, 2025 12:51 IST
Acer Day 2025 kicks off with big rewards and a push to break limits
Acer has launched Acer Day 2025 with a regionwide campaign urging users to break limits and embrace technology as a tool for personal growth. The event marks its ninth consecutive year and is now live across India with storewide offers, online discounts, and guaranteed rewards.
This year’s theme BreakALimit encourages individuals to go beyond their comfort zones with the help of modern devices and smarter tools. From August 1 through August 31, Indian customers can access a full month of exclusive promotions at Acer Mall Exclusive Stores and on the Acer E store.
In store shoppers can spin a prize wheel to win gifts like wireless mice, keyboard combos, or backpacks. Those who buy select products get added discounts on monitors and tablets. Premium laptops come with extended warranties and damage protection starting under five hundred rupees.
Online buyers can grab limited time deals between August 1 and August 5 including instant laptop discounts, accessory offers, free shipping, and flash sales every afternoon. Acer Day blends celebration with strategy. It highlights how technology supports smarter lifestyles while giving customers real value. For those looking to upgrade or explore something new this month, Acer is offering more than just hardware it is offering motivation.
-
Aug 01, 2025 12:01 IST
Riot confirms 2XKO closed beta for September as hype builds for its tag fighter debut
Riot Games has officially announced that the closed beta for its upcoming fighting game, 2XKO, will launch in September 2025. Previously known as Project L, the tag team brawler set in the League of Legends universe is now entering its most critical testing phase yet.
Players in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico will get the first crack at the beta. Riot says invites will roll out over time, with gameplay focused on testing netcode stability, matchmaking, and general combat balance. A confirmed roster of champions will be playable during the test, though the studio has not revealed who made the cut.
The closed beta marks a major step toward 2XKO’s 2025 release window, as Riot shifts from isolated playtests to broader community feedback. The game blends fast paced tag mechanics with League style flair, aiming to appeal to both genre veterans and newcomers.
Riot is encouraging fans to register now on the official 2XKO site. With the fighting game scene heating up again, this beta is expected to draw serious attention from players and pro circuits alike.
-
Aug 01, 2025 11:46 IST
Hackers exploit zero day flaw in SAP to hijack enterprise systems
A newly discovered zero day vulnerability in SAP NetWeaver has been used in live attacks targeting large organizations across Europe and Asia. The flaw, listed as CVE 2025 27943, allows remote attackers to execute commands on unpatched systems without needing credentials or authentication.
Security firm Onapsis, which uncovered the attacks, reports that hackers are exploiting the Java Message Service in NetWeaver to bypass access controls entirely. The method enables complete system takeover while avoiding most security detection tools, making it especially dangerous for critical infrastructure.
SAP has released a patch and is urging customers to update their systems immediately. But many enterprises face delays in applying updates due to the size and complexity of their deployments. This lag creates a high risk window that attackers are already exploiting.
“This is as bad as it gets for SAP customers,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis. “It gives attackers direct access to the core of enterprise operations.”
SAP is used by most of the world's largest companies to manage business processes. Experts are warning system admins to audit logs, deploy temporary mitigations, and restrict external access until updates are fully in place.
-
Aug 01, 2025 11:31 IST
ASUS unveils Strix Helios II with brute airflow and cable control
ASUS Republic of Gamers has introduced the ROG Strix Helios II, a mid-tower PC case built for serious gamers who want performance, space, and visual impact. The chassis features tempered glass panels, an aluminum front with a diamond grille, and a structure that prioritizes airflow without sacrificing silence.
It arrives preloaded with four oversized 140 millimeter fans, tuned for both airflow and reduced noise. The interior supports graphics cards up to 450 millimeters long and accommodates radiators as large as 420 millimeters. Liquid cooling setups and oversized components fit easily inside.
ASUS has rethought the DIY experience with features like one-touch panel release, a slot clamp for graphics cards, and a removable power supply bracket. The case allows vertical or horizontal GPU mounting and offers a generous 33 millimeters of cable routing space to keep builds clean.
The front panel adds two USB Type C ports with 60 watt charging, four USB Type A ports, and dedicated buttons for power, reset, and lighting control. Carrying straps on top allow for easy transport. With its balance of utility and polish, the Helios II pushes the standard for what a gaming chassis should deliver.
-
Aug 01, 2025 10:02 IST
ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace named official monitor for 2025 BLAST Counter Strike 2 finals
ASUS Republic of Gamers has confirmed that its ROG Strix XG248QSG Ace will be the official monitor for the remaining 2025 BLAST Premier Counter Strike 2 tournaments. The decision places the world's fastest gaming monitor at the heart of professional esports for the final stretch of the global series.
Set to feature at three major events in Malta, London, and Hong Kong, the XG248QSG Ace brings elite specs to the competitive arena. It sports a 24.1 inch full HD Super TN panel with a staggering 610Hz refresh rate and a lightning fast 0.1 millisecond response time. Input lag is just 0.8 milliseconds, giving players a critical edge when every frame counts.
This monitor also offers wide color coverage with a 90 percent DCI P3 gamut and includes Extreme Low Motion Blur 2 technology for clearer visuals in fast motion. With support for both G SYNC and FreeSync Premium, the display guarantees smooth, tear free performance across systems.
Designed specifically for esports professionals, the XG248QSG Ace pairs high performance with ergonomic precision. Its smaller stand saves space, while full height, tilt, and swivel adjustments let players lock in comfort. At 899 US dollars, it is built for those who play to win.
-
Aug 01, 2025 09:57 IST
UltraProlink iLink Trio wants to be the only charging cable Apple users need
UltraProlink has introduced the iLink Trio, a 3-in-1 fast charging cable built to streamline power delivery across the Apple ecosystem. Priced at INR 1,699, the cable combines USB-C, Lightning, and a magnetic Apple Watch charger in a single unit, offering a compact alternative to the cable sprawl most users face daily.
At its core, the iLink Trio delivers serious wattage. The USB-C port supports 60W Power Delivery, enough to charge a MacBook or iPad Pro, while the Lightning connector handles up to 27W for iPhones and legacy devices. The magnetic Watch charger delivers a steady 2.5W, covering the full trio of Apple essentials.
Durability is clearly a priority. The cable uses braided nylon for flexibility and reinforced metal tips to guard against wear. Its split-length design allows users to charge and use three devices simultaneously without tangling or tension, a feature few multi-device cables manage to pull off.
With support for 480Mbps data transfer and a dual USB-A and USB-C input, the iLink Trio adapts to modern and legacy power bricks. UltraProlink is betting that one well-built cable can now replace the mess in your backpack. For Apple users constantly on the move, that bet might just pay off.