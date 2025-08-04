Tech Update Of The Day

Apple prepares its AI chatbot and it may quietly disrupt ChatGPT and Gemini
Apple is finally moving into generative AI. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is preparing to unveil its own AI chatbot, expected to be deeply embedded within iOS 18. Internally referred to as Apple Intelligence, the system could become Apple’s most significant software shift in over a decade.
Unlike its rivals, Apple is not chasing the standalone chatbot trend. Instead, it plans to build generative AI directly into core apps like Messages, Mail, and Safari. The goal is not to dazzle users with synthetic conversation but to make everyday tasks faster and more intuitive through subtle automation.
This restrained rollout reflects Apple’s usual playbook. There is no public model, no flashy brand reveal, and no open beta. What stands out is the emphasis on privacy and on-device processing. Apple is betting that users care more about trust and utility than spectacle.
The AI race has been dominated by companies that move fast and break things. Apple, characteristically quiet, is choosing to move carefully and integrate deeply. If successful, it could shift the conversation away from chatbot hype and toward something far more enduring.
Aug 04, 2025 15:30 IST
Team Technopaths wins HackSky 2025 as India’s top cybersecurity talent takes center stage
Team Technopaths has won HackSky 2025, a national student cybersecurity hackathon hosted by Kaspersky and MIT Bengaluru. After a 48 hour challenge involving real world cyber threats, the trio of Advithiya Duddu, Aditya Jemshetty, and Rushil Bakori topped over 600 teams to claim the title.
Held on the MIT campus, the finale featured 60 teams tackling high pressure problems. The winners took home ₹1,00,000 in prize money, expert mentorship, and training worth 2,500 USD. For the team, this was their first win after several attempts, a moment they described as both rewarding and motivating.
Kaspersky’s Trishia Octaviano praised the event for spotlighting India’s rising cybersecurity talent, while MIT Bengaluru’s Dr. Iven Jose emphasized the importance of hands-on industry collaboration.
HackSky 2025 not only tested technical skills but also gave students a real taste of the cybersecurity world. As threats grow more complex, events like this are helping shape the next generation of cyber professionals.
Aug 04, 2025 15:28 IST
Sony launches ECM-778 shotgun microphone for pro creators in India
Sony India has launched the ECM-778, a professional XLR shotgun microphone designed to meet the needs of filmmakers, news crews, and OTT production teams. Priced at ₹98,990, the microphone is now available at Sony Centers, major electronics outlets, and online retailers across India.
Despite its compact 176 millimeter length and light 102 gram build, the ECM-778 delivers precise, high-resolution audio using a newly developed microphone capsule, brass acoustic tube, and optimized circuitry. It captures a broad frequency range, including detail beyond 20 kilohertz, making it ideal for both voice and ambient sound recording.
Engineered for versatility, the ECM-778 can be mounted on boom poles or cameras and works with any device supporting XLR input. A built-in low-cut filter helps reduce low-end rumble, while included foam and fur wind screens improve performance in studio and outdoor conditions.
Sony has also reinforced the build quality with a machined aluminum body that suppresses electrical interference and unwanted vibration. By combining studio-grade fidelity with field-ready portability, the ECM-778 positions itself as a strong choice for professional content creators working across formats and
Aug 04, 2025 15:27 IST
OPPO K13 Turbo Series brings active cooling and elite gaming to mid-range smartphones
OPPO has introduced its K13 Turbo Series targeting serious gamers and multitaskers with a hardware package rarely seen in its price segment. The two models K13 Turbo Pro and K13 Turbo run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipsets respectively delivering significant boosts in CPU and GPU performance alongside better thermal efficiency and AI processing.
The K13 Turbo Pro uses a next generation Adreno GPU a redesigned NPU for on device AI tasks and supports Wi Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. It adapts in real time to user behavior with scene recognition and voice control while running games at up to 120 frames per second. The standard K13 Turbo also holds its own with a robust GPU and upgraded AI features that balance performance with power savings.
Both phones feature OPPO’s Storm Engine gaming platform and India’s first built in cooling fan in this segment. In lab conditions the K13 Turbo Pro maintained high frame rates and the lowest temperatures during three hour gaming marathons. Additional enhancements include game optimized touch controls spatial audio and a custom assistant with tools like instant replay and silent launch. OPPO is betting big that 2025 gaming phones will no longer be limited by budget.
Aug 04, 2025 15:15 IST
Elista launches QLED Google TVs with smart features and sharper pricing
Elista has introduced a new lineup of QLED Google TVs in India, strengthening its position in the competitive smart TV segment. The models come in 55-inch 4K, 43-inch Full HD, and 32-inch HD variants. With support for HDR10, Dolby Audio, and Google TV, Elista aims to deliver a premium entertainment experience at accessible price points.
The new TVs run the Google TV platform, offering personalized content recommendations, voice-enabled controls through Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast. Popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus Hotstar come preloaded, turning the devices into full-featured entertainment hubs.
The 55-inch model supports ultra high definition resolution and delivers enhanced brightness and contrast using QLED display technology. Some versions also include a powerful 48 watt inbuilt soundbar for an improved audio experience. All models feature a slim bezel design and support dual band Wi-Fi along with multiple HDMI ports for easy connectivity.
Elista has priced the 32-inch model at ₹23,990, the 43-inch at ₹35,990, and the 55-inch at ₹69,990. The company is also investing in domestic production with a new plant in Andhra Pradesh. With a growing presence in India and international markets, Elista is aiming for ₹1,500 crore in revenue by next year.