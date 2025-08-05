Tech Update Of The Day

iQOO Z10 Turbo Plus Brings 144Hz Valorant Mobile and 8000mAh Battery to the Fight
iQOO is not playing it safe with its upcoming Z10 Turbo Plus. Set to launch on August 7 in China, the device is shaping up to be a disruptive force in mobile gaming. With confirmed support for Valorant Mobile at 144 frames per second and an 8000mAh battery, this phone is clearly engineered for gamers who hate compromises.
At the heart of the Z10 Turbo Plus is the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chip, built on a cutting-edge 3nm process. Paired with LPDDR5x RAM and a 12-core Immortalis GPU, early benchmarks suggest the device scores over 3.2 million on AnTuTu, placing it among the most powerful smartphones in its class. iQOO is also integrating a large vapor chamber cooling system to keep performance consistent under load.
Other expected features include a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Android 15, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony sensor. If the specs hold true, iQOO is about to make a bold statement in the premium midrange segment one that could force competitors to rethink their strategy fast.
-
Aug 05, 2025 19:14 IST
ASUS brings laptops to Swiggy Instamart in a first for quick commerce in India
ASUS India has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to offer its laptops for instant delivery, making it the first major tech brand to sell full-scale consumer notebooks and gaming machines through a quick commerce platform. Starting at ₹33,990, ASUS laptops will now be available for rapid purchase in key metro cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata.
The move expands on ASUS’s earlier accessories push into quick commerce and marks a significant shift in how consumers can access high-value electronics. With options ranging from the Vivobook Go 15 to the TUF Gaming F16, ASUS is targeting urban tech buyers who expect fast, frictionless access to hardware.
Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, said the collaboration reflects a changing tech landscape. “Whether it’s work, play, or everyday use, users now want their devices instantly,” he said, highlighting Swiggy Instamart’s reach and speed.
With quick commerce capturing over 30 percent of urban tech shoppers, ASUS is betting on speed and accessibility to fuel its next phase of growth in India’s consumer electronics market.
-
Aug 05, 2025 19:11 IST
Technogym unveils smart connected dumbbells with AI coaching and adjustable weights
Technogym has launched its Connected Dumbbells in India, offering a space-saving strength training solution for home users. Each dumbbell adjusts from 2 to 24 kilograms in 2 kilogram increments, effectively replacing twelve traditional weight sets in one compact design.
The smart dumbbells feature built-in sensors that track movements and performance. This data syncs with the Technogym App, where an AI Coach recommends exercises and weight settings tailored to your progress and goals. The experience includes an extensive workout library with guided sessions.
Designed for both function and aesthetics, the Connected Dumbbells come with a sleek stand that includes a foam roller, exercise mat, and resistance bands. A dedicated slot for your smartphone or tablet helps you follow workouts more easily.
With high quality materials and ergonomic metal grips, these dumbbells bring a professional fitness experience into any living space. Technogym continues to expand its connected ecosystem for users who want smarter, cleaner, and more personalized home workouts.
-
Aug 05, 2025 15:50 IST
Raja Koduri launches OXMIQ to power India’s GPU and AI ambitions
GPU legend Raja Koduri has launched OXMIQ Labs in Hyderabad, aiming to build next-generation GPU software and IP for the AI era. Backed by $20 million in funding and partners like MediaTek and Tenstorrent, OXMIQ combines a modular GPU core with a software-first stack that runs CUDA Python apps on non-NVIDIA platforms.
OXMIQ plans to license its tech to Indian chipmakers and AI startups, supporting the country's push in semiconductors under the Digital India mission. Koduri called it a step toward building India’s zettascale AI future.The company will also support Mihira Visual Labs, a creative studio Koduri co-founded with S. S. Rajamouli and Shobu Yarlagadda, integrating OXMIQ’s GPUs into cinematic AI tools for Indian creators.
-
Aug 05, 2025 15:48 IST
Hikvision India rolls out body worn cameras for law enforcement and frontline security
Hikvision India has launched a new range of body worn cameras designed to support real-time evidence capture in high-pressure environments. Targeting law enforcement, private security, and frontline professionals, the cameras are built to enhance accountability, safety, and transparency on the ground.
Compact and IP67-rated for water and dust resistance, these cameras are engineered for harsh environments. They offer up to 18 hours of high-definition video recording on a single charge, with features like infrared night vision, GPS tracking, real-time streaming via Wi-Fi and 4G, and intuitive one-handed operation.
The body worn cameras are equipped with advanced audio systems that perform reliably in noisy settings, and the devices are designed to be lightweight and glove-friendly for quick access during emergencies.
With applications across policing, healthcare, transportation, retail, and education, Hikvision sees this launch as a critical step in modernizing incident response and evidence documentation. The footage can also serve as a training tool, helping teams review real-world interactions and improve decision-making. By introducing these cameras, Hikvision reinforces its role in India’s growing security technology space, aligning with the country’s broader shift toward smarter, more transparent public safety infrastructure.
-
Aug 05, 2025 15:42 IST
Toshiba unveils premium Glass Door refrigerators in India with advanced cooling and elegant design
Toshiba has launched a new range of premium Glass Door refrigerators in India, combining minimalist aesthetics with Japanese precision engineering. The flagship 608 litre model features a sleek Black Glass finish, automatic ice maker, antibacterial Ag+ Crisper, and advanced PURE BIO Deodorizer technology.
With innovations like the Cool Air Wrap System and Ultra Fresh Zone, the refrigerator is built to preserve freshness while delivering efficient performance through its Origin Inverter Compressor.
Two additional 411 litre models in Gem Blue and Black Glass finishes offer Toshiba’s exclusive AirFALL Cooling and inverter fan control for even cooling and energy savings. Backed by a 10-year compressor warranty and strong after-sales support, Toshiba’s latest range reflects its design-first approach to modern Indian homes where every detail counts.
-
Aug 05, 2025 13:31 IST
Tata Motors unveils Adventure X Persona for Harrier and Safari SUVs
Tata Motors has introduced a new Adventure X Persona for its flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, enhancing their appeal with a stronger focus on performance and lifestyle. Priced at ₹18.99 lakh for the Harrier and ₹19.99 lakh for the Safari Adventure X+, this new variant brings a rugged and feature-rich experience to customers seeking more from their SUV.
The Adventure X Persona blends premium features with off-road readiness, offering a complete package for drivers who want utility without compromising on design or comfort. Tata Motors says the new persona aims to unlock a more adventurous lifestyle while adding greater value to its popular SUV lineup.
With this launch, the company continues to build on its position as India’s leading SUV manufacturer, targeting a growing segment of customers who value capability as much as style.
-
Aug 05, 2025 13:10 IST
OPPO K13 Turbo Series to launch on August 11 with built in cooling fan and gaming focused design
OPPO will launch the K13 Turbo Series in India on August 11, introducing what it calls a new standard for mobile performance in the under ₹40,000 segment. The standout feature is a built in cooling fan, a first in its category, designed for gamers, creators, and power users who need sustained performance without overheating.
Inspired by racing design and engineered for high intensity use, the K13 Turbo Series is built to handle demanding games, multitasking, and heavy app loads with ease. OPPO promises smoother frame rates, lower device temperatures, and a performance profile that pushes the limits of mid segment smartphones.
Set to launch on a Monday, the new series signals the start of what OPPO is calling the Turbo Era, aimed at users who expect more from every tap and swipe. With competition heating up in India’s mid premium smartphone space, the K13 Turbo Series is positioned to turn heads.
-
Aug 05, 2025 12:28 IST
NODWIN Gaming and District by Zomato extend exclusive ticketing deal for India’s top youth festivals
NODWIN Gaming has extended its partnership with District by Zomato as the exclusive ticketing platform for Comic Con India, NH7 Weekender, and DreamHack India in 2025. This marks the second consecutive year the two have teamed up to deliver seamless access to some of the country’s biggest youth festivals.
With Comic Con expanding to 11 cities and DreamHack and NH7 growing their loyal fan bases, District will serve as the central platform for discovery and booking. NODWIN’s Akshat Rathee called ticketing the “final and most crucial step” in fan engagement, praising District’s ability to deliver smooth user experiences.
The move comes as India’s live event industry sees rapid growth, with a FICCI report projecting the segment to hit ₹167 billion by 2027. The partnership strengthens both companies’ efforts to shape India’s youth entertainment landscape through better access and smarter infrastructure.