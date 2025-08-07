Tech Update Of The Day

Headphone Zone drops KZ EDX Pro collab priced like a pizza, sounds like a steal
Headphone Zone has teamed up with KZ for a special edition of the EDX Pro, a budget-friendly in-ear monitor that promises audiophile-grade performance without the price tag. Retailing at ₹899, the Headphone Zone x KZ EDX Pro delivers premium sound for less than the cost of a night out.
Equipped with dual 10mm magnetic drivers, the IEM offers rich bass, clean vocals, and crisp highs, making it a serious contender for newcomers and seasoned audiophiles alike. It also features a polished resin-metal build, detachable cables, a built-in mic for clear calls, and an ergonomic fit for all-day listening.
“This isn’t just branding. We put our name on products we believe in,” said Raghav Somani, Headphone Zone’s founder. “If you’ve been waiting for good sound at an almost ridiculous price, this is it.”
Exclusively available on Headphone Zone’s website, the EDX Pro also ships with a free carry case worth ₹199. It's not often that audiophile sound arrives at a street-food price this one might just make you rethink your next impulse buy.
-
Aug 07, 2025 12:43 IST
CrowdStrike introduces new services to secure AI systems and bring AI into security operations
At Black Hat USA 2025, CrowdStrike announced two additions to its AI Security Services portfolio aimed at helping organizations protect AI systems and integrate AI into security operations without increasing risk. The new offerings, AI Systems Security Assessment and AI for SecOps Readiness, are designed to address growing concerns around shadow AI, misconfigurations, and the safe adoption of generative tools in the enterprise.
AI Systems Security Assessment provides visibility into how AI is being used across an organization and identifies potential risks, including autonomous agents with elevated access. Built on CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform and Red Team methodologies, the service combines telemetry, threat emulation, and architecture guidance to support secure AI deployments.
AI for SecOps Readiness helps security teams evaluate their preparedness for using AI in detection, investigation, and response. It includes a SOC readiness assessment, tailored use case identification, and strategic planning to enable responsible AI adoption across existing tools and workflows. As adversaries increasingly use AI to accelerate attacks, these services are intended to help defenders modernize their operations without compromising security or governance. The new offerings are available immediately and reflect the rising urgency around managing AI risk in real environments.
-
Aug 07, 2025 12:38 IST
Sony India launches AI-powered 4K handheld camcorders for professional content creators
Sony India has released two new 4K handheld camcorders, the HXR NX800 and PXW Z200, aimed at professional users in broadcasting, corporate video, education, and faith-based content production. Both models feature a one inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor, 20x optical zoom, and artificial intelligence based subject recognition for autofocus, tracking, and auto framing.
Equipped with the BIONZ XR image processor and a dedicated AI processing unit, the camcorders support high frame rate 4K capture at 60 and 120 frames per second. They include an electronic variable ND filter with auto ND mode to maintain optimal exposure in changing lighting. Dual control rings and customizable buttons allow for quick manual adjustments on the go.
The PXW Z200 supports SDI input and output along with timecode sync, while both models offer a wide range of recording formats such as XAVC HS, SI, S, and proxy. Built in support for RTMP, SRT, and FTP enables direct live streaming and cloud integration.
Sony has also included accessibility features such as screen magnification and text to speech menus. Both camcorders use recycled SORPLAS plastic in their construction, continuing Sony's environmental initiatives. The HXR NX800 is priced at Rs 380990 and the PXW Z200 at Rs 460990. Both are now available at Sony Centers and major electronics retailers across India.
-
Aug 07, 2025 12:01 IST
BenQ offers up to 35 percent off projectors during Amazon and Flipkart Freedom Sale
BenQ India has announced limited-time discounts of up to 35 percent on several of its projectors during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale and Flipkart Freedom Sale, running through August 7. The promotion includes a range of models aimed at home entertainment, casual use, and gaming, with reduced prices across both platforms.
Key offers include the BenQ GV31, a portable 1080p projector with built-in Android and 16W speakers, now priced at ₹52,990 from its original ₹79,990. The GV50, featuring laser light technology and Google TV support, drops from ₹89,990 to ₹69,990.
The BenQ TH575, suited for bright environments with 3800 ANSI Lumens and Full HD output, is now available at ₹69,990, down from ₹99,990. The GP520, equipped with 4K resolution and 4LED technology, is reduced to ₹1,39,990 from ₹1,99,000.
At the top end, the BenQ X500i, designed for 4K home cinema and gaming, is now available at ₹1,79,990, significantly lower than its launch price of ₹2,75,000. The sale begins August 7 on Amazon and August 8 on Flipkart, reflecting a broader trend of seasonal price cuts on premium home tech ahead of India’s Independence Day.
-
Aug 07, 2025 11:25 IST
DigiCert open sources TrustCore SDK for quantum-resilient embedded security
DigiCert has released its TrustCore SDK as open source under the AGPL v3 license, making a cryptographic library with over 15 years of production use available to developers building secure embedded and IoT systems. The SDK is now live on GitHub and includes support for TLS 1.3, MQTT, SCEP, EST, and post-quantum cryptography.
The move addresses a growing demand for transparent, verifiable cryptography in embedded environments, where existing libraries can lag behind evolving standards or obscure critical implementation details. TrustCore is designed to offer modular deployment, beginning with a NanoSSH module, and includes optional integration with DigiCert’s Device Trust Manager for certificate lifecycle automation.
By open-sourcing a platform previously used in high-assurance industries with FIPS-compliant configurations, DigiCert aims to accelerate adoption of post-quantum standards and simplify security for devices that need to operate reliably at scale. The release reflects broader shifts in security tooling, where transparency, community collaboration, and readiness for future cryptographic models are becoming central to long-term resilience planning in embedded systems.
-
Aug 07, 2025 10:50 IST
Comparify update adds real-time fare and delivery price comparisons across major Indian apps
A new update to Comparify introduces support for real-time cab fare comparisons across Uber, Ola, Rapido, and Namma Yatri, alongside existing features for grocery price tracking across Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart.
The app retrieves account-specific pricing by logging users into their own accounts locally on the device. This allows it to reflect actual fares and delivery charges, including any personalized discounts, wallet credits, or surge pricing. Comparify uses deep linking to redirect users to the relevant app with pickup and drop locations pre-filled.
Login sessions remain stored on the device and are not transmitted to external servers, a design intended to preserve user privacy while enabling accurate price comparisons. This update reflects a broader trend in user-facing platforms toward simplifying decision-making in services where pricing can vary significantly between providers. As urban app ecosystems become more fragmented, tools that consolidate dynamic pricing data are becoming increasingly relevant for reducing friction and improving transparency.
-
Aug 07, 2025 10:39 IST
Pokémon TCG Pocket rolls out Blissey ex drop with exclusive Immersive cards
Pokémon TCG Pocket has launched a limited-time Blissey ex Drop Event, giving players a chance to pull two exclusive cards through August 12. The digital-only event features an Immersive Blissey ex card set in a tranquil forest and a hand-drawn storybook-style Blissey card, both available only for the duration of the event.
These special cards cannot be obtained after the event ends, making them rare additions for collectors and fans alike. Pokémon TCG Pocket continues to push mobile-first collecting with daily digital boosters and time-limited drops that combine nostalgia with modern gameplay.
The event closes on Monday, August 12 at 1159 p.m. Pacific Time, so players looking to add Blissey to their collection will need to act quickly.