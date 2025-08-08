Tech Update Of The Day

Shiny Wo Chien Tera Raid results announced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Pokémon Company has confirmed the global results of the recent Shiny Wo Chien Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Players around the world joined forces to defeat the legendary Pokémon during the limited time challenge, successfully reaching the target number of victories.

The special raid featured a rare Shiny Wo Chien encounter that could not be caught, serving as a high difficulty battle with bonus rewards for those who participated. With the goal achieved, all eligible players will receive in game prizes through the Mystery Gift feature.

This event is the latest in a series of cooperative raids in Scarlet and Violet, designed to bring the community together and offer exclusive rewards for large scale participation.

Plane rebrands and launches AI powered suite for modern teams

Plane, the open source project management platform with over a million users, has unveiled a new brand identity and an expanded AI driven product suite. The update shifts Plane from a developer focused tool to a platform for cross functional teams and enterprises.

The new suite combines project tracking, knowledge management, and automation, with Plane Intelligence in beta offering AI powered search, data interaction, and workflow automation. The Community Edition remains free and open source, while enterprise adoption is growing through self hosted and air gapped deployments.

The rebrand and product updates are now live, with AI features available to Business and Enterprise users on request.