Tech Update Of The Day

Stuffcool introduces Odin Qi2-certified MagSafe power bank for fast, cable-free charging
Stuffcool has launched Odin, a Qi2-certified 15W MagSafe power bank with a 10,000mAh capacity, aimed at users of iPhone, Samsung, and Pixel devices who need high-speed, wireless charging in a compact form.
Weighing 230g and measuring 7.0 x 10.8 x 2.0 cm, Odin offers Qi2 15W wireless charging for iPhones, supporting twice the speed of standard MagSafe chargers. It also includes Samsung Super-Fast Charging for recent Galaxy models and delivers up to 35W through its built-in Type-C cable, capable of charging an iPhone or Pixel to 50% in around 30 minutes.
The power bank’s design includes a foldable stand for StandBy Mode, a digital display to monitor battery levels, and BIS certification. With multiple charging options, Odin can power phones, earbuds, and other compatible devices.
Aug 12, 2025 12:31 IST
Fortinet expands FortiCloud with identity management secure storage and communication services
Fortinet has expanded its FortiCloud platform with three new services aimed at improving security and collaboration for hybrid enterprises. The additions include FortiIdentity for cloud-delivered identity and access management, FortiDrive for secure file storage and collaboration, and FortiConnect for protected communications.
FortiIdentity provides single sign on multifactor authentication passkey support and identity federation across Fortinet and third party apps along with privileged access management features. FortiDrive offers encrypted file storage granular access controls real time co editing and built in version history while FortiConnect enables secure calling messaging and meetings with integrated threat protection.
The services are built into the Fortinet Security Fabric providing unified policy enforcement and visibility. Fortinet says the update aligns with its strategy to reduce tool sprawl simplify operations and support data sovereignty requirements through its global network of company owned data centers and more than 160 points of presence.