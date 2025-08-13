Tech Update Of The Day

boAt introduces Stone Arc series with Spatial Audio and RGB lighting
boAt has launched its new Stone Arc series of portable wireless speakers featuring three models Stone Arc Pro Plus, Stone Arc Pro and Stone Arc. All three are IPX5 splash resistant, support RGB lighting, and deliver boAt’s Signature Sound with battery life of up to 12 hours.
The Stone Arc Pro Plus offers 45 watts output with Spatial Sound, Broadcast Mode to sync multiple speakers, and a portable design with RGB LED lighting. The Stone Arc Pro delivers 25 watts of output with similar features and four RGB lighting modes. The Stone Arc delivers 20 watts of sound from twin drivers, supports TWS pairing and multiple input options including Bluetooth, AUX and TF card.
The Stone Arc series is available on Amazon, Flipkart, boAt’s website and select retail stores, with prices starting at ₹2,999 for the Arc, ₹3,499 for the Arc Pro, and ₹4,499 for the Arc Pro Plus.