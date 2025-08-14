Tech Update Of The Day

S8UL dominates South Asia to clinch Legends Ascend title and Wild Card berth
In a decisive show of skill and strategy, S8UL Esports has claimed the Legends Ascend South Asia 2025 championship, securing a ticket to the League of Legends Champions Pacific (LCP) Wild Card Playoffs. The team rose above 94 rivals in the region’s first official Riot Games-sanctioned tournament, which unfolded over a grueling four-month calendar.
Backed by Riot Games and Aftermath Ventures, Legends Ascend aimed to ignite South Asia’s competitive League of Legends scene. From open qualifiers in April to the final best-of-five clash in August, the tournament delivered an escalating spectacle that engaged over 700,000 fans across digital and community platforms. Broadcasts ran for 29 days, collecting more than 130,000 YouTube views and sparking 12 fan-led watch parties.
S8UL’s journey was marked by precise drafting and fearless execution, culminating in a finals win over Kakao Gaming. Arun Rajappa, Riot’s Country Manager for India and South Asia, described the event as “a structured pathway” to global competition. That path now leads S8UL to the LCP Wild Card Playoffs later this August, where regional champions will battle for 2026 promotion—and South Asia’s rising stars will test their mettle on a global stage.