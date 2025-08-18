Tech Update Of The Day

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G with built-in cooling fan goes on sale in India
OPPO has officially launched the K13 Turbo 5G, India’s first smartphone equipped with an in-built cooling fan, now available across Flipkart, OPPO India E-store, and retail outlets. Aimed at gamers and power users, the device features OPPO’s self-developed Storm Engine cooling system, a flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, a 7000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and a 1.5K AMOLED display.
On sale starting at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB plus 128GB variant and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB plus 256GB option, customers can avail up to Rs 3000 discount through select bank or exchange offers. An additional nine-month no-cost EMI option is available only on the first sale day, bringing the effective price down to Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999.
The K13 Turbo 5G’s Storm Engine technology improves airflow by over 200 percent and lowers device temperature by up to four degrees during intensive gaming sessions. Paired with performance upgrades in graphics, AI processing, and a battery built to last five years, the phone is designed to deliver stability and efficiency in the most demanding use cases.
Available in White Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick, the device also includes a 50MP EIS main camera, a Sony IMX480 front camera, and a suite of AI tools for imaging, translation, and content enhancement, all running on ColorOS 15.
ViewSonic launches Made-in-India IN03 and CN01 displays for classrooms and commercial spaces
ViewSonic has expanded its Make-in-India push with the launch of two new display series, the ViewBoard IN03 and CN01, now being manufactured across Gujarat, Noida, and Tirupati. The IN03 interactive panels are designed for digital classrooms, while the CN01 commercial displays target always-on communication in business and education settings.
The IN03 series is available in 65, 75, and 86-inch sizes, powered by Android 14 and certified under Google’s EDLA program, offering direct access to Google apps and services. It features 40-point Ultra Fine Touch support, dual-tip pens, and classroom-ready software tools. Built-in dual speakers, USB-C ports, and microSD expansion round out the teaching-first design.
The CN01 series, available in 43, 55, 65, and 75 inches, is optimized for 24/7 display use. It supports both landscape and portrait modes, with high brightness, built-in signage tools, and wireless casting via AirPlay, Miracast, and Chromecast. Centralized content management through LAN adds further utility for institutional deployments.
“With IN03 and CN01, we are not just manufacturing in India, we are building solutions for India,” said Muneer Ahmad, Vice President, AV Business, ViewSonic India. “These displays reflect our commitment to empowering educators and businesses with reliable, future-ready tools.”
CLAW unveils SM70 and SM90 wired studio headphones for creators and professionals
CLAW has launched two new studio monitoring headphones, SM70 and SM90, aimed at creators, sound engineers, and audio purists seeking high-fidelity performance in portable form factors. Designed for critical listening, both models offer precision-tuned drivers, closed-back isolation, and comfort-driven construction for long production sessions.
The SM70 features 40mm neodymium drivers with a frequency response of 18Hz to 28kHz, while the SM90 upgrades to 50mm drivers and an extended range of 10Hz to 40kHz for richer bass and deeper sonic detail. Both headphones include detachable 4-meter coiled cables, dual-jack support, and foldable builds for mobility.
CLAW positions the SM70 and SM90 as essential gear for podcasters, musicians, DJs, and studio professionals. Priced at INR 3,490 and INR 4,490 respectively, the headphones are now available via Originshop.co.in and Amazon.in.
“From stage to studio, these headphones bring uncompromising sound to anyone serious about audio,” said the company.
- Aug 18, 2025 11:48 IST
ElasticRun launches Libera, an AI SaaS platform to reinvent global supply chains
ElasticRun has unveiled Libera, a cloud-native AI platform designed to help businesses manage large-scale logistics with predictive intelligence and real-time control. Originally built to power ElasticRun’s own high-density delivery network, Libera is now being offered globally as a modular SaaS solution for enterprises.
With more than 3 billion orders fulfilled across 700 cities, ElasticRun brings proven logistics expertise into Libera. The platform integrates warehousing, procurement, planning, execution, and auditing into a single intelligent layer. It eliminates the need for patchwork systems and manual workflows while enabling businesses to scale without upfront infrastructure investment.
“Libera represents a leap forward in supply chain technology,” said Sandeep Deshmukh, CEO of ElasticRun. “It gives businesses the ability to operate faster and smarter using the same intelligence that drives our own billion-order network.”
Already used by companies such as Flipkart, Meesho, IKEA, and Urbanic, Libera is tailored for sectors including e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods, courier and parcel delivery, and direct-to-consumer brands. Its self-learning architecture helps optimize fulfillment speed, delivery density, and end-to-end visibility, setting a new benchmark for logistics software.
- Aug 18, 2025 11:46 IST
Fortinet upgrades FortiRecon with CTEM capabilities to improve threat response
Fortinet has announced significant enhancements to FortiRecon, transforming the platform into a comprehensive solution aligned with the Continuous Threat Exposure Management framework. The update brings together internal attack surface visibility, dark web intelligence, and security orchestration in a single interface designed to help organizations act faster and reduce risk.
“With the latest FortiRecon, we are giving teams an attacker’s view of their exposure, backed by AI threat intelligence and automation,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President at Fortinet. “It allows organizations to focus on what matters and take action before attackers can exploit vulnerabilities.”
The platform now supports all five pillars of CTEM—scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization—through integration with Fortinet’s AI-driven Security Operations Center tools. This unified approach is intended to simplify security operations and improve collaboration between IT and security teams.
Fortinet was recently recognized as a leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole report for Attack Surface Management. FortiRecon is available through FortiFlex licensing and major cloud marketplaces, offering flexible deployment options for hybrid cloud environments and service providers.