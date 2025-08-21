Tech Update Of The Day

Adobe Reinvents the PDF With AI-Powered Acrobat Studio
Adobe has launched Acrobat Studio, a new platform that fuses PDFs with AI to create what the company calls a “home for productivity and creativity.” The update introduces PDF Spaces, which transform static files into interactive knowledge hubs powered by customizable AI assistants. Users can analyze documents, surface insights, and generate recommendations, then turn those findings into presentations or graphics using integrated Adobe Express and Firefly tools.
Acrobat Studio also bundles Acrobat Pro’s editing, e-signing, and document management features, alongside enterprise-grade security controls. Adobe says the move redefines the PDF, shifting it from a static format into a dynamic workspace for professionals, students, and consumers alike. Pricing starts at $24.99 a month, with AI features free until September 1.
Qualcomm Brings Satellite Messaging to Wearables With Snapdragon W5 Gen 2
Qualcomm has unveiled its next-generation Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 and W5 Gen 2 wearable platforms, the first in the industry to support satellite messaging through Skylo’s Narrowband Non-Terrestrial Network. The upgrade allows smartwatches to send and receive SOS messages when cellular and Wi-Fi networks are out of reach, a feature debuting on Google’s new Pixel Watch 4.
Built on a 4nm architecture, the platforms also deliver 50 percent more accurate GPS via machine learning, 20 percent smaller RF components, and longer battery life. “This innovation ensures users can stay connected in the most remote locations,” said Dino Bekis, VP at Qualcomm. The move positions Wear OS as the first smartwatch OS to integrate emergency satellite communications.
Tata Tele Business Services Introduces Mira, a Digital Guide for SMEs
Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has unveiled Mira, a new brand mascot created to simplify digital adoption for India’s small and medium enterprises. Designed as a warm and approachable advisor, Mira will guide business owners through complex technologies with clear and accessible communication.
“Mira reflects our values of being approachable and expert led, ensuring SMEs feel supported at every step,” said Vishal Rally, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Tata Teleservices. Mira will appear across customer engagement, marketing and support, personifying TTBS’s promise of Progress, the Smarter Way.
Rotimatic NEXT Brings AI Powered Roti Making to India
Rotimatic, the world’s first AI enabled roti maker, has officially launched in India with its next generation model, Rotimatic NEXT. Built at the company’s new Bangalore Mysore manufacturing unit, the appliance automates every step of roti making from kneading to puffing, delivering fresh rotis in under two minutes.
The updated model introduces Vision AI, smarter kneading, and IoT connectivity for over the air upgrades. It supports multiple flours including multigrain and gluten free options, while also preparing parathas, tortillas, wraps, and pizza bases. Priced at ₹1,65,999, Rotimatic NEXT debuts at a launch price of ₹1,24,999 through the company’s direct to consumer website.