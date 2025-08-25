Tech Update Of The Day

BGMS Season 4 Returns with New Format, All-Women Teams and ₹1.5 Crore Prize Pool
NODWIN Gaming and JioStar have announced the return of the OnePlus Android Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS), the country’s most-watched esports tournament. Running until September 14 on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar, Season 4 introduces a revamped dual-structure format, an expanded Challenger Series, and for the first time, all-women teams in a mainstream BGMI competition.
The BGCS Challenger Series, streaming daily on YouTube, brings 24 teams including grassroots qualifiers and four all-women squads. BGMS will also see the revival of the popular bounty system and a total prize pool of ₹1.5 crore.
OnePlus returns as Title Sponsor alongside Android, while TVS, Duolingo, Swiggy, Red Bull, and Bisleri join as partners. “Season 4 takes our vision further by championing inclusivity and building clear paths for every gamer,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.
AI turns into India’s new festive shopping guru
Artificial Intelligence has muscled its way into the heart of India’s biggest shopping season. A new report from InMobi and Glance shows that nearly eight in ten consumers now rely on AI-powered recommendations to guide what they buy, when they buy it, and even how they discover new brands.
This shift comes as spending is set to spike. More than 80% of shoppers plan to loosen their wallets this year, with average budgets crossing Rs 23,000. And while the buzz of bazaars remains, the action has largely moved online: two-thirds say they will complete their festive shopping entirely on digital platforms.
AI is doing more than nudging purchase decisions. Shoppers are embracing features like voice search, contextual suggestions, and virtual try-ons, with 87% saying they feel more confident about purchases when they can “try before they buy” through digital tools. Lock-screen inspiration is also becoming prime real estate, with nearly nine in ten welcoming personalized festive content pushed to their phones.
The message is clear. This season, AI is not sitting in the background. It is leading the celebration, shaping how Indians shop in real time and rewriting the playbook for brands hoping to catch their eye.
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 25 Unlock Gulping Gull Backpack
Krafton has dropped 50 redeem codes for BGMI players today, offering the limited-time Gulping Gull Backpack. Each code can only be redeemed by 10 players, making the reward highly exclusive. The codes are active until September 12, 2025, and can be redeemed through the official BGMI rewards portal.
Full list of redeem codes (August 25, 2025):
How to redeem: Visit the official BGMI redeem page, enter your Character ID, code, and captcha, then claim the reward through your in-game mail.
Ignored Alerts Emerging as Key Weakness in Social Engineering Scams, Says Palo Alto Networks Report
Mumbai, August 25, 2025: Social engineering attacks are thriving on human and process lapses, with ignored security alerts fueling 13 percent of incidents worldwide, according to Palo Alto Networks’ 2025 Unit 42 Global Incident Response Report: Social Engineering Edition. The study, spanning 700 investigations across 49 countries, found 60 percent of such attacks led to data exposure, a far higher rate than other attack types.
Attackers are increasingly impersonating staff in real time or using large scale lures like fake browser prompts, amplified by generative AI and voice cloning. Manufacturing, retail, and professional services saw the highest impact, with privileged accounts and MFA recovery flows often exploited.
“India’s rapid digital adoption makes process maturity as critical as technology,” said Swapna Bapat, VP and MD, India and SAARC. The report urges Zero Trust approaches, identity threat detection, and live simulations to close security gaps.