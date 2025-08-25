Tech Update Of The Day

Subscribe

From AI fireworks to stealthy hardware shifts and digital policy pivots, the tech world never hits pause. Stay ahead with the sharpest updates, quirkiest turns, and boldest moves today's tech pulse is anything but average.

PCQ Bureau
BGMS Season 4 Returns with New Format, All-Women Teams and ₹1.5 Crore Prize Pool

NODWIN Gaming and JioStar have announced the return of the OnePlus Android Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS), the country’s most-watched esports tournament. Running until September 14 on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar, Season 4 introduces a revamped dual-structure format, an expanded Challenger Series, and for the first time, all-women teams in a mainstream BGMI competition.

NODWIN Gaming and JioStar Unveil BGMS Season 4

The BGCS Challenger Series, streaming daily on YouTube, brings 24 teams including grassroots qualifiers and four all-women squads. BGMS will also see the revival of the popular bounty system and a total prize pool of ₹1.5 crore.

OnePlus returns as Title Sponsor alongside Android, while TVS, Duolingo, Swiggy, Red Bull, and Bisleri join as partners. “Season 4 takes our vision further by championing inclusivity and building clear paths for every gamer,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.

AI turns into India’s new festive shopping guru

Artificial Intelligence has muscled its way into the heart of India’s biggest shopping season. A new report from InMobi and Glance shows that nearly eight in ten consumers now rely on AI-powered recommendations to guide what they buy, when they buy it, and even how they discover new brands.

This shift comes as spending is set to spike. More than 80% of shoppers plan to loosen their wallets this year, with average budgets crossing Rs 23,000. And while the buzz of bazaars remains, the action has largely moved online: two-thirds say they will complete their festive shopping entirely on digital platforms.

AI is doing more than nudging purchase decisions. Shoppers are embracing features like voice search, contextual suggestions, and virtual try-ons, with 87% saying they feel more confident about purchases when they can “try before they buy” through digital tools. Lock-screen inspiration is also becoming prime real estate, with nearly nine in ten welcoming personalized festive content pushed to their phones.

The message is clear. This season, AI is not sitting in the background. It is leading the celebration, shaping how Indians shop in real time and rewriting the playbook for brands hoping to catch their eye.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 25 Unlock Gulping Gull Backpack

Krafton has dropped 50 redeem codes for BGMI players today, offering the limited-time Gulping Gull Backpack. Each code can only be redeemed by 10 players, making the reward highly exclusive. The codes are active until September 12, 2025, and can be redeemed through the official BGMI rewards portal.

Full list of redeem codes (August 25, 2025):

  1. EHZFZXGGTWPQ8SEQ

  2. EHZGZSSAGJSD6KB4

  3. EHZCDZTEW7CN9KPT

  4. EHZCEZ46B5BBE8D9

  5. EHZCFZTUA3U3P94E

  6. EHZCGZJMJ6474HVW

  7. EHZCHZFBAJFJ5A8U

  8. EHZHZTUEB6TDP3JT

  9. EHZIZ5BJ3PFPKUCD

  10. EHZBZN98F5M3TS8T

  11. EHZCZS3ARD37MDAU

  12. EHZDZ9C8VVNJ5V53

  13. EHZEZAMSEDF3CKVK

  14. EHZUZTHQGR9SBQEE

  15. EHZBVZWNKAXMHP7C

  16. EHZBTZ95DP5KBSEN

  17. EHZBUZHG9QHK3HHD

  18. EHZCAZDRXFWVB96W

  19. EHZCBZ95C6UGVGED

  20. EHZCCZN8EVVMK95A

  21. EHZBAZKSMKNDGMMQ

  22. EHZBQZUH9CVJSX8T

  23. EHZBRZSFCM47KUGP

  24. EHZBBZQ8EWRP8C5X

  25. EHZBCZCHBRJ78RAK

  26. EHZBDZVXXJ7TDEN7

  27. EHZBEZX3WJTFA5EF

  28. EHZBFZRMPPR7EG9V

  29. EHZBGZKM3DXWQJ5X

  30. EHZJZS5GP6CDSNHP

  31. EHZKZ6USNXVE8DAJ

  32. EHZLZU85KXAKASVJ

  33. EHZMZ9NC78DT6K8P

  34. EHZNZKRHVR9DC9QG

  35. EHZOZT85XJ8NNKAS

  36. EHZPZVEDEGRSPBQJ

  37. EHZQZ8XQ77QGCFQS

  38. EHZRZGSF5QTCDU36

  39. EHZVZAA5DUAAK3BB

  40. EHZTZ6CTXR8EWJN6

  41. EHZBLZ6NN9R3645R

  42. EHZBMZ57BSFAW6A8

  43. EHZBNZCNCQ98FNWR

  44. EHZBOZKQUQ98AXRT

  45. EHZBPZW4P7KK8XR7

  46. EHZBHZ9P8QASQUTN

  47. EHZBIZ3U7Q9VE5X3

  48. EHZBJZH7QT93CDTT

  49. EHZBKZMHM4NTA39N

  50. EHZCIZM9XKAQXAQV

How to redeem: Visit the official BGMI redeem page, enter your Character ID, code, and captcha, then claim the reward through your in-game mail.

Ignored Alerts Emerging as Key Weakness in Social Engineering Scams, Says Palo Alto Networks Report

Mumbai, August 25, 2025: Social engineering attacks are thriving on human and process lapses, with ignored security alerts fueling 13 percent of incidents worldwide, according to Palo Alto Networks’ 2025 Unit 42 Global Incident Response Report: Social Engineering Edition. The study, spanning 700 investigations across 49 countries, found 60 percent of such attacks led to data exposure, a far higher rate than other attack types.

Attackers are increasingly impersonating staff in real time or using large scale lures like fake browser prompts, amplified by generative AI and voice cloning. Manufacturing, retail, and professional services saw the highest impact, with privileged accounts and MFA recovery flows often exploited.

“India’s rapid digital adoption makes process maturity as critical as technology,” said Swapna Bapat, VP and MD, India and SAARC. The report urges Zero Trust approaches, identity threat detection, and live simulations to close security gaps.

