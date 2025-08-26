Tech Update Of The Day

Comic Con India makes Northeast debut in Guwahati
Comic Con India is expanding its cultural footprint with the launch of its first ever Northeast edition in Guwahati, set for November 22 and 23, 2025. The festival will bring two days of comics, cosplay, anime, gaming, music, and interactive sessions to the city, offering a platform for self expression and creativity.
“For us, bringing Comic Con to Guwahati is about opening a long overdue chapter for the Northeast,” said Akshat Rathee, Co founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming, noting the passion fans in the region have long shown. CEO Shefali Johnson added that the expansion underscores Comic Con’s mission to celebrate fandoms nationwide.
Blending global pop culture with Northeast traditions like Bihu and local artistry, the Guwahati edition aims to create a unique festival experience. Tickets are now live on the District app for fans eager to be part of this milestone event.
CLAW launches cooling pads for laptops running hot
CLAW has introduced two new cooling pads in India, the Air Pro C39 and the Storm Pro A21, built for gamers and professionals who push their laptops hard.
The Air Pro C39 uses dual 125mm fans spinning at 1000 RPM to keep devices cool. It supports laptops up to 17 inches, offers five height settings, includes two USB 2.0 ports, and even has a mobile holder for multitasking.
The Storm Pro A21 goes further with nine fans running up to 2400 RPM. It features RGB lighting, a control panel for fan speeds, nine adjustable height levels, a USB-C port, and the same built-in phone holder.
The pads are priced at Rs 990 for the Air Pro C39 and Rs 2,990 for the Storm Pro A21, available on Originshop and Amazon.