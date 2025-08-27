Tech Update Of The Day

Apple confirms iPhone 17 launch date for September
Apple has officially announced that the iPhone 17 lineup will debut on September 9, 2025, at its annual fall event in Cupertino. The launch continues the company’s tradition of early September unveilings, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most significant iPhone updates in years.
While Apple has kept tight control over details, industry chatter points to slimmer bezels, improved cameras, and deeper AI integration through iOS 19. The event is also expected to highlight performance gains driven by Apple’s A19 Bionic chip, likely built on an advanced 2nm process.
The timing places Apple at the heart of the global smartphone cycle, just ahead of the holiday shopping season. With competition from Samsung, Google, and a surge of Chinese brands, the iPhone 17’s reveal will be closely watched not just for hardware, but for how Apple positions its AI-powered ecosystem. Pre-orders are expected to open within days of the launch, with availability rolling out to major markets by late September.
OnePlus launches Nord Buds 3R with week long battery life
OnePlus has introduced the Nord Buds 3R, true wireless earbuds built for long lasting performance and daily use. The buds promise up to 38 hours of playback with the charging case and fast charging that delivers hours of music in minutes. Equipped with 12.4 mm drivers, the 3R focuses on punchy bass and clear vocals, while AI noise cancellation improves call quality. A lightweight design, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity make them suitable for workouts and commutes. The Nord Buds 3R will be available in select markets starting this week at an affordable price.