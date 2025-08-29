Tech Update Of The Day

Stuffcool marks 10 years in India with safer chargers and Qi2 push
Stuffcool is celebrating a decade in India by doubling down on safety and introducing its first Qi2-ready power bank. The Mumbai-based accessories maker announced that its latest chargers and batteries now comply with CE and RoHS standards, a move aimed at tightening quality in a market that has often faced scrutiny over unsafe power gear.
The company also unveiled the Qi2 Odin MagSafe Powerbank, designed to deliver faster, more reliable wireless charging for iPhones and other devices that adopt the Qi2 standard. This launch positions Stuffcool among the early players ready for the shift toward universal magnetic charging.
Over the past 10 years, Stuffcool has sold millions of accessories across thousands of retail outlets in India, building a reputation for locally designed charging solutions while aligning with international standards. Its anniversary milestone signals a sharper focus on blending speed, safety, and interoperability as India’s accessory market grows more sophisticated.
Tempt launches Cameo magnetic TWS speaker in India
Tempt has introduced the Cameo, a pocket-sized RGB magnetic TWS Bluetooth speaker that also works as a MagSafe-compatible phone stand. Priced at Rs 1,099, it is available on TemptIndia.com and Amazon.
The Cameo features a 6W speaker with deep bass, RGB lights that sync to music, and up to six hours of playback on a 600mAh battery with Type-C charging. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, TF card playback, and hands-free calls. Two units can be paired for stereo sound, making it useful for travel, video calls, or at-home entertainment.
Tempt CEO Gaurav Khetterpal described it as “more than just a speaker” and a stylish companion for both fun and productivity.
BenQ launches PV3200U 32 inch 4K monitor for creators in India
BenQ has introduced the PV3200U, a 32-inch 4K UHD monitor aimed at video editors and content creators. Priced at Rs 59,000, it is now available through BenQ’s e-store, Amazon India, and leading retailers.
The monitor delivers 95% P3, 100% Rec.709, and 100% sRGB coverage with factory calibration for color accuracy. It also features a built-in 2.1-channel sound system with dual speakers and a subwoofer, reducing reliance on headphones during edits.
With USB-C (65W PD), HDMI, and DisplayPort support, plus tools like M-book Mode, ICCsync, and a wireless Hotkey Puck, the PV3200U is designed for smooth cross-platform workflows. Rajeev Singh, MD of BenQ India, said it brings “color you can trust and audio you can edit with” to India’s growing creator community.
JUST CORSECA launches affordable smart audio and wearables for festive gifting
JUST CORSECA has rolled out a new lineup of TWS earbuds, neckbands, and smartwatches ahead of the festive season, positioning them as stylish yet budget-friendly gifting options.
The TWS series (Skye, Silver, Snapper) offers 10mm drivers, Bluetooth up to v5.4, and up to 40 hours of playback with Type-C charging. The Stallion neckband range delivers up to 55 hours of playtime, splash resistance, magnetic buds, and dual-device connectivity in select models.
On the smartwatch front, the Signature and Skywatch Pro come with a 2.01-inch TFT display, heart rate monitoring, sports tracking, and up to 10 days of battery life. Both sync with FitPro and Hryfine apps for Android and iOS.
All products are priced under Rs 2,000, with earbuds starting at Rs 699, neckbands from Rs 399, and smartwatches from Rs 1,099. They are available on Corseca’s official website, Amazon India, and select retail stores.
Ritesh Goenka, Managing Director of Damson Technologies, said the series combines “innovation, convenience, and style in a budget-friendly package,” catering to users who want performance without overspending.