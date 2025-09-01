Tech Update Of The Day

Acer launches TravelLite Essential Series in India
Acer has launched the TravelLite Essential Series in India, targeting professionals and students seeking lightweight, durable laptops at an affordable price. Weighing just 1.34 kg, the series features a sleek aluminum chassis and offers two configurations powered by Intel® Core™ i5-1334U or AMD Ryzen™ 5 7430U processors, both running Windows 11 Home.
The laptops come with a 14-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display, 82% screen-to-body ratio, and a 180° hinge for flexible use. With up to 8 hours of battery life and fast charging, the TravelLite Essential ensures productivity on the move. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C, RJ45 LAN, and a microSD reader.
Additional features include a spill-resistant keyboard, TPM 2.0 security, and expandable memory up to 32GB DDR4. Available in Obsidian Black, prices start at Rs 32,999, through Acer stores, resellers, and online channels.
NODWIN Gaming and JioStar bring BGMS Season 4 with new format and inclusivity
NODWIN Gaming has announced the OnePlus Android Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) Season 4, airing on Star Sports Khel and JioStar from August 18 to September 14 with a prize pool of ₹1.5 crore.
This edition debuts a dual-structure format, pairing the Masters Series with the new Challenger Series (BGCS). While 24 top BGMI teams compete in BGMS, BGCS invites 24 squads including campus qualifiers, grassroots players, and four all-women teams. The best BGCS performers will challenge BGMS teams in playoffs, making the competition more inclusive than ever.
Fans can expect multi-cam broadcasts, player spotlight cams, and returning features like Powerplay, Impact Player, and the Bounty System, all adding strategic depth. With daily LAN events, expanded coverage, and a broader talent pool, BGMS Season 4 aims to build on the 145 million views of last season and redefine Indian esports once again.
Truke launches Made in India Aura Pro earbuds at ₹899
Audio brand Truke has launched its latest true wireless earbuds, the Aura Pro, designed and manufactured in India. Available in Sienna Brown and Midnight Black, the earbuds debut at a special launch price of ₹899 on Amazon, Flipkart, and Truke.in, with the regular price set at ₹999 from August 31.
Housed in a premium leather-finish case, Aura Pro features 13mm titanium drivers with 24-bit spatial audio for hi-fi sound, along with ultra-low 40ms latency for gaming. Users can expect up to 60 hours of playtime, making them suitable for long listening sessions.
Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of Truke, said the launch reflects the brand’s commitment to homegrown innovation. Backed by a 12-month warranty and over 400 service centers in India, Aura Pro combines premium design, advanced performance, and affordability, marking another step in Truke’s push to redefine the budget audio segment.
Stuffcool launches Nemo compact 10000mAh magnetic powerbank
Stuffcool has introduced Nemo, a pocket-sized 10,000mAh magnetic wireless powerbank weighing just 205g.
The device supports 15W MagSafe wireless charging, a built-in 20W Type-C cable, and a 22.5W USB-A port, making it compatible with iPhones, Samsung, Pixel, OnePlus, and more. A digital display shows battery status, while BIS and CE RoHS certification ensure safety.
Airline safe and small enough to slip into a pocket or clutch, Nemo is available now on Stuffcool.com and retail outlets across India.