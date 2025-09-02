Tech Update Of The Day

BGMS Season 4 League Week 3 Day 2 brings high stakes clashes live tonight
The Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) Season 4 is heating up as League Week 3 rolls into Day 2, promising a night of decisive matchups that could reshape the leaderboard. With the grand finals inching closer, every round now carries the weight of qualification hopes and survival.
Today’s fixtures bring together India’s top BGMI squads in a battle for consistency and points. Underdogs from the Challenger Series will look to upset established giants, while seasoned teams fight to lock in playoff spots before time runs out. Fans can expect aggressive plays, clutch finishes, and strategic risks as the tournament enters its most crucial stretch.
The action kicks off at 5 PM IST, streaming live on Star Sports Khel and JioStar, with digital viewers tuning in via JioCinema. With reputations and prize pool shares on the line, BGMS Season 4 Day 2 is set to deliver unmissable esports drama.
Wobble launches India’s biggest TV the 116.5 inch Maximus Series
Wobble Displays, the tech arm of Indkal Technologies, has unveiled the Maximus Series 116.5-inch Google TV 5.0, India’s largest consumer television yet.
The Maximus Series debuts India’s first QLED + MiniLED display at this scale, with 5,184 dimming zones, 2000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision Atmos, and a 240W 6.2.2-channel sound system. Running on Google TV 5.0 with Android 14, it offers seamless smart integration, advanced HDR, and a 4K 144Hz refresh rate optimized for gaming.
Available in 116.5-inch, 98-inch, and 86-inch variants, the Maximus is designed to deliver cinema-grade visuals and immersive sound at home. Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies, called it “a historic moment for Indian consumer electronics,” positioning Wobble as the first Indian brand to challenge international players in the ultra-large TV space.
Dorian partners with Women’s Game Fest to spotlight women in gaming
Female-first UGC storytelling platform Dorian has announced a new partnership with Women’s Game Fest (WGF), aiming to amplify female voices in gaming and interactive entertainment. The collaboration will bring Dorian’s interactive narrative tools and community-driven content to WGF’s global stage, highlighting women creators who are often underrepresented in the industry.
Through the partnership, Dorian plans to showcase games and stories built by women, offering mentorship and visibility for emerging talent. Women’s Game Fest, known for celebrating diversity in gaming, will integrate Dorian’s platform into its programming, giving participants opportunities to create, share, and monetize narrative-driven experiences.
Dorian CEO Julia Palatovska said the alliance underscores the company’s mission to “empower female creators and make the gaming ecosystem more inclusive.” By linking user-generated storytelling with WGF’s advocacy, the initiative sets out to inspire the next wave of women game developers and storytellers.
Milagrow launches iMap 16 Pro and Galaxy robot vacuums in India
Milagrow has introduced two new smart robot vacuum cleaners, the iMap 16 Pro and iMap 16 Galaxy, designed for Indian homes.
The iMap 16 Pro delivers 14,000 Pa suction, six-hour runtime, and RT2R 3.0 LiDAR navigation for precise cleaning. It supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and multilingual voice commands.
The iMap 16 Galaxy offers 10,000 Pa suction, similar runtime, and the same smart navigation system, making it a more affordable option. Both models feature HEPA12 filtration, app controls, and IR remote support.
Priced at Rs 29,990 (Pro) and Rs 21,490 (Galaxy), the vacuums are available via MilagrowHumantech and Amazon with a one-year warranty.
XElectron debuts Techno and Techno Plus smart projectors in India
XElectron has launched two new smart projectors, the Techno and Techno Plus, offering up to 150-inch projection and built-in 20W speakers.
The Techno features native HD resolution, Auto Keystone, Android 13, and screen mirroring, while the Techno Plus upgrades to Full HD, 9000 lumens brightness, and Auto Focus. Priced at Rs 6,990 and Rs 8,990, both are available via Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and XElectron’s official site with a one-year warranty.
Reliance Jio unveils JioFrames smart glasses with AI
Reliance Jio has launched JioFrames, lightweight smart glasses with an in-built AI assistant. The device supports hands-free calls, navigation, real-time translation, and speech transcription, aiming to cut dependence on smartphones.
Integrated with JioFiber and JioCinema, JioFrames link directly to Jio’s ecosystem, offering productivity and entertainment on the go. By bringing AI-powered wearables into the mainstream, Jio signals its move beyond telecom into consumer hardware, with the potential to reshape how Indians use technology daily.