Tech Update Of The Day

Tecno Pova Slim 5G launches in India with AMOLED display and ultra-thin design
Tecno has launched the Pova Slim 5G in India, and it is already turning heads with its razor-thin 5.95mm body and massive 6.78-inch AMOLED display. Positioned as a stylish yet powerful mid-range device, the smartphone is aimed at young users who want performance without compromising on looks.
Under the hood, the Pova Slim 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless 5G connectivity. The phone is backed by a large battery with fast charging support, making it suitable for gaming marathons, binge-watching, or long days on the move.
What makes the device stand out is its design. At under 6mm, it is among the slimmest 5G phones available in India, offering a premium in-hand feel that rivals pricier models. Coupled with an AMOLED screen, it promises vibrant visuals, deep blacks, and immersive viewing.
The Tecno Pova Slim 5G enters a crowded mid-range market but differentiates itself with its slim profile, solid specs, and competitive pricing. For those hunting for an affordable 5G phone that blends performance and style, this new Tecno release may be the head-turner of 2025.
Mercedes-Benz R&D India and TERI push EV charging tech skills with whitepaper and training program
Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) have published a first-of-its-kind whitepaper on the technology skills needed for India’s EV charging infrastructure. The study underscores that charge point operators (CPOs) are the backbone of this ecosystem, yet face critical gaps: a lack of practical training, non-standardized modules, and too few trainers with both technical and operational expertise.
The whitepaper reveals that nearly half of the skills required are technical ranging from installation and testing of chargers to IoT-enabled applications, fault diagnostics, and smart grid integration. To address these, MBRDI and TERI have launched Future-In-Charge, a tech-driven skilling program under the Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Garage initiative. Backed by NCVET approval and MoEFCC endorsement, the curriculum combines classroom learning with hands-on training on real charging systems.
The pilot batch of 60 trainees is already underway at TERI’s Gwal Pahari campus, where students are gaining exposure to live equipment and case-based learning. The program will be scaled across India with industry and academic partners, aiming to create a technically proficient workforce capable of driving India’s EV charging revolution.
U&i unveils festive tech gifting range starting at Rs 499
U&i has launched a festive lineup of affordable gadgets in India, with prices starting at just Rs 499. The collection features TWS earbuds, powerbanks, a Bluetooth speaker, and a Bluetooth neckband, designed for style and performance. The TWS range offers up to 60 hours of playback and low latency gaming, while powerbanks deliver up to 20,000 mAh with 33W fast charging. The UiBS 5310 Bluetooth speaker outputs 16W sound with 12 hours of backup, and the UiNB 8253 neckband provides 50 hours of playtime. Available across retail stores, the range is built for gifting during celebrations.
SanDisk launches WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD in India with up to 7,100 MB/s speeds
SanDisk has introduced the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD in India, designed for creators and professionals working with AI workflows, 4K/8K editing, and demanding applications. Powered by BiCS8 QLC 3D NAND and nCache 4.0, it delivers up to 7,100 MB/s read speeds (1TB–2TB models) and up to 30% faster performance than its predecessor. Available in 500GB to 4TB capacities, the SSD supports PCIe Gen 4.0, comes with a five-year warranty, and includes tools like Acronis True Image and SanDisk Dashboard. Priced from Rs 3,999, the WD Blue SN5100 is now available on shop.sandisk.com and leading retailers.
Lexar introduces JumpDrive M400 USB 3.0 in India with sleek design and fast speeds
Lexar has launched the JumpDrive M400 USB 3.0 flash drive in India, blending high-speed performance with a durable metal build. Offering read speeds up to 150MB/s, the drive is built for professionals, students, and users needing quick, reliable storage on the move. It features Lexar DataShield password protection, ensuring sensitive files remain secure, and is fully compatible with both PC and Mac systems. Available in capacities from 32GB to 256GB, the M400 starts at Rs 600. With its premium look, key ring design, and five-year warranty, the JumpDrive M400 aims to deliver style, speed, and security in one package.
Flash AI goes global with an AI shopping assistant that rides on any product page
Flash has launched Flash AI across more than 100 countries, pitching a new way to shop without changing habits. Type flash.co before any product URL and the assistant loads a supercharged page that distills research from YouTube, Reddit, expert blogs, and marketplace reviews into a clean summary with clear pros and cons. It also tracks real time prices across stores, flagging the best deals as they move.
Founded by former Flipkart senior executive Ranjith Boyanapalli and backed by Blume Ventures, Global Founders Capital, and Peer Capital, Flash AI aims to cut decision fatigue for the billion plus people who shop online. The tool layers commerce intelligence on top of existing journeys, rather than pushing shoppers into chatbots.
Beyond the buy button, Flash AI helps track orders, refunds, warranties, and spending in one place. Access is simple through the Flash website, WhatsApp, or the mobile app. With e commerce swelling to trillions, Flash is betting that faster, clearer answers win the cart.