Tech Update Of The Day

From AI fireworks to stealthy hardware shifts and digital policy pivots, the tech world never hits pause. Stay ahead with the sharpest updates, quirkiest turns, and boldest moves today’s tech pulse is anything but average.

PCQ Bureau
Stuffcool launches Giga Max, India’s smallest 25,000mAh 100W powerbank

Stuffcool has unveiled the Giga Max, a compact yet powerful 25,000mAh powerbank designed to keep laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles charged on the move. Touted as India’s smallest 25,000mAh powerbank, Giga Max measures just 10.6 x 7.0 x 4.0 cm and weighs 430 grams, making it travel-friendly without sacrificing performance.

The device features a built-in 100W Type-C cable, eliminating the need to carry extra cords while charging MacBooks, iPhones, Pixels, Nintendo Switch consoles, or DSLRs. It also supports Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0 and can charge an iPhone or Pixel to 50% in just 30 minutes. With 60W fast input, the powerbank itself recharges quickly, ensuring users are always ready.

Giga Max offers dual outputs, including a 100W Type-C and 18W USB-A port, allowing multiple devices to charge simultaneously. A smart TFT display provides real-time power flow information. Certified with CE, RoHS, and BIS approvals, the Made-in-India powerbank is both safe and reliable.

