Tech Update Of The Day

Stuffcool launches Giga Max, India’s smallest 25,000mAh 100W powerbank
Stuffcool has unveiled the Giga Max, a compact yet powerful 25,000mAh powerbank designed to keep laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles charged on the move. Touted as India’s smallest 25,000mAh powerbank, Giga Max measures just 10.6 x 7.0 x 4.0 cm and weighs 430 grams, making it travel-friendly without sacrificing performance.
The device features a built-in 100W Type-C cable, eliminating the need to carry extra cords while charging MacBooks, iPhones, Pixels, Nintendo Switch consoles, or DSLRs. It also supports Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0 and can charge an iPhone or Pixel to 50% in just 30 minutes. With 60W fast input, the powerbank itself recharges quickly, ensuring users are always ready.
Giga Max offers dual outputs, including a 100W Type-C and 18W USB-A port, allowing multiple devices to charge simultaneously. A smart TFT display provides real-time power flow information. Certified with CE, RoHS, and BIS approvals, the Made-in-India powerbank is both safe and reliable.