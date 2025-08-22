Tech Update Of The Day

OnePlus 13 Gets Major Price Cut on 24GB RAM Variant in India
OnePlus has slashed prices on its flagship OnePlus 13, making the 24GB RAM variant significantly more affordable in India. The price drop, now live on Amazon and the official OnePlus store, cuts thousands of rupees off the premium configuration, which had initially launched at a higher bracket earlier this year. The OnePlus 13 packs Snapdragon 8 Elite power, a 2K AMOLED display, and Hasselblad-tuned cameras, making it one of the most stacked flagships of 2025. With the price cut, OnePlus is taking aim at rivals like Xiaomi and iQOO in the ultra-premium performance segment.
Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A Becomes First SUV Under ₹12 Lakh to Feature Dolby Atmos
Mahindra has set a global milestone by making Dolby Atmos available in the XUV 3XO REVX A, marking the world’s first SUV under ₹12 lakh with immersive audio technology. The move underscores Mahindra’s push to democratize premium in-car experiences once reserved for luxury vehicles.
Dolby Atmos, originally designed for cinemas, reshapes in-car listening by revealing sharper detail, richer depth, and heightened emotion in music playback. The XUV 3XO lineup integrates the system across four variants, with the AX7L adding a dedicated subwoofer for enhanced bass.
“With the XUV 3XO, we are proud to set a milestone by introducing Dolby Atmos to a wider range of customers,” said R Velusamy, President Automotive Business (Designate) at Mahindra. Dolby executives echoed the sentiment, calling it a breakthrough moment in making great sound accessible to everyday drivers.
Evo Enters Next Chapter with Nodwin Gaming Ownership and Global Expansion Deals
The Evolution Championship Series (Evo), the world’s largest fighting game festival, is entering a new era of international growth. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has sold its ownership stake in Evo to Nodwin Gaming, which now joins RTS as co-owner. SIE will remain involved as a global sponsor through 2028, supporting the community via PlayStation Tournaments and upcoming fighting game initiatives.
Evo also extended its partnership with Qiddiya, which has invested in RTS and will back the festival through 2027. These moves set the stage for expanded events, original content, and immersive fan experiences worldwide.
Evo’s momentum is already visible: its Las Vegas flagship drew players from over 60 countries, Japan hosted its largest-ever in-person fighting game tournament, and its European debut in France this October has broken registration records. Singapore will join the circuit in 2027.
Drones Are Fueling the Next Wave of Industrial Growth
From oil rigs to farmlands, drones are becoming the backbone of modern industry. A new whitepaper shows how unmanned aerial systems are moving beyond surveillance into operations like predictive maintenance, precision agriculture, and real-time supply chain monitoring. With AI and edge computing onboard, drones analyze structural weaknesses, detect crop stress, and map logistics bottlenecks in flight. This convergence of autonomy and intelligence is reshaping industries that once relied on manpower and slower ground systems. As regulations evolve and costs fall, experts say drones are shifting from niche tools to essential industrial assets that unlock efficiency, safety, and scalability.
GAIL Launches AI Tarang to Boost AI Literacy and Workforce Readiness
New Delhi, August 21, 2025: GAIL India has launched AI Tarang, a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting AI literacy and preparing a future ready workforce. The program was rolled out at the GAIL Training Institute in Noida and is designed to equip employees and students with practical knowledge of artificial intelligence and its applications in energy, infrastructure and business operations.
By combining workshops, interactive modules and real world case studies, AI Tarang will serve as a platform to build digital confidence across multiple sectors. GAIL said the initiative reflects its broader vision of aligning India’s workforce with emerging technologies and fostering innovation across industries.