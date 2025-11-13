Tech Updates Of The Day

Quick Heal version26 brings predictive AI, privacy safeguards and real-time fraud defense to Indian users
Quick Heal Technologies has launched Quick Heal Total Security version26, a major overhaul built around predictive AI, identity protection and fraud prevention. The company says the upgrade responds to a surge in digital risks in India, where leaked personal data and sophisticated scams are increasingly targeting everyday users.
At the center of the update is GoDeep.AI, the company’s predictive threat engine trained on more than 9 million devices and daily telemetry from across India. Explaining its role, a Quick Heal spokesperson said the system can flag attacks “after only two steps out of the ten an attacker normally takes,” using early patterns to stop emerging threats before they execute. GoDeep.AI also receives continuous feedback from the cloud, allowing defenses learned on one device to propagate instantly across Quick Heal’s user base.
Version26 also introduces SIA, an AI assistant that simplifies technical alerts into plain language to help non-expert users understand risks and recommended actions. Privacy features get a major boost through Dark Web Monitoring 2.0, which scans for leaked Aadhaar, PAN, passport and phone-linked data.
The upgraded AntiFraud.AI system blocks fake UPI requests, cloned government apps, fraudulent banking calls and phishing sites. Developers noted that the engine tracks new scam apps, spoofed websites and region-specific fraud patterns, particularly those designed outside India but deployed locally.
A new metaProtect dashboard lets users manage protection across multiple devices, while improvements in scanning speed, UI responsiveness and backup management round out the release.
Quick Heal says version26 reflects a shift in cybersecurity needs. As one senior leader put it during a briefing, “Threats have moved beyond viruses. Users need protection for their identity, their money and their privacy. AI is the only way to stay ahead.”
Commvault pushes into next-gen cyber resilience with unified AI platform and automated recovery tools
Commvault has rolled out one of its most ambitious platform updates, unifying data security, identity resilience and cyber recovery into a single AI-enabled system called Cloud Unity. The release targets the growing complexity of multi-cloud environments where fragmented tools often leave gaps in visibility and protection.
Cloud Unity introduces an AI-driven discovery engine that scans cloud estates, classifies workloads and recommends protection policies in minutes. It also highlights unprotected assets and provides cost comparisons against native cloud options, giving teams a clearer view of risk and spending. Coverage extends across more than 160 cloud regions and 200 services, with the ability to dock data center and edge workloads into the same interface.
The update expands Commvault’s identity resilience capabilities with continuous monitoring of Active Directory, real-time change logging and rapid rollback of malicious modifications. It also integrates AD forest recovery with cleanroom testing to validate recovery plans safely.
To counter modern ransomware, Commvault has added AI-powered Threat Scan to detect suspicious files inside backups, along with a new Synthetic Recovery process that removes compromised data while preserving clean content. Cleanroom automation further accelerates validation, aiming to give enterprises faster, cleaner and more controlled recoveries at scale.
BGMI 4.1 update blends Indian storytelling with global-scale gameplay
Krafton India has launched the BGMI 4.1 update, a winter-focused drop that fuses large-format global gameplay systems with India-first creative content. The release introduces Frosty Funland, an icy theme mode built around a lively penguin town, interactive NPCs and new tactical gear. Players can skate across improvised ice paths, try the Winterland Kar-98K and experiment with quirky items like the Salted Fish Rocket Launcher. A new AI companion, POWNIN the Ninja Penguin, adds tactical support through shurikens, teleport assists and team healing.
Anamika, the Haunted Indian Bride, brings a narrative layer unique to India. She appears across Erangel as a hostile NPC that drops loot, triggers boss fights and unlocks horror-themed cosmetics. Her addition marks one of BGMI’s most ambitious region-exclusive events to date.
The update also sees the return of Metro Royale, the extraction-driven survival mode with its own seasons, NPC systems, reputation tracks and high-risk PvE encounters. System upgrades include quicker reputation gains, improved onboarding, seasonal missions and smoother squad loot distribution.
For speed-focused players, a Porsche supercar joins the roster, adding high-performance driving across maps. With limited-time winter events rolling out across November and December, 4.1 positions BGMI for a packed holiday season of experimentation and high-intensity play.
S8UL enters Free Fire MAX with Team Elite acquisition to form S8UL Elite
S8UL Esports has made a major move in India’s mobile esports scene by acquiring Team Elite’s Free Fire MAX roster and rebranding the championship lineup as S8UL Elite. The team will be led by star IGL Lokesh “Pahadi” Karakoti, alongside Mr. Jay, Hasan, Adeeb, and Arman.
Calling it a milestone for the organisation, S8UL Co-founder Naman “Mortal” Mathur said, “We are delighted to onboard some of the most promising players from the Free Fire MAX scene. Each of them brings a unique skill set and a deep understanding of the game. S8UL Elite marks an important step in our commitment to compete at the highest level across every game we enter.”
Pahadi, one of India’s most influential Free Fire athletes with over 1.63 million YouTube subscribers, said joining S8UL is “a dream come true,” adding that the roster aims to perform at the top level in upcoming tournaments.
Team Elite’s former core has an accomplished track record, including the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall title, major MVP awards for Pahadi and Mr. Jay, and multiple international appearances. Their arrival strengthens S8UL’s competitive presence as the organisation continues to expand across 10 esports titles and elevate Indian gaming on the global stage.
URBAN launches Vibe Clip 2 open-ear earbuds built for all-day awareness and comfort
URBAN has expanded its OWS audio lineup in India with the launch of the Vibe Clip 2, a new pair of open-ear wireless earbuds designed for users who want high-quality sound without blocking ambient noise. The clip-on form factor sits around the ear instead of sealing the ear canal, making it suitable for commuting, workouts and outdoor use where situational awareness matters.
Powered by 16.2 mm dynamic drivers, the Vibe Clip 2 delivers clear highs, balanced mids and strong bass. Calls are supported by AI Environmental Noise Cancellation, which filters background noise for cleaner voice transmission. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.3 with dual-device pairing, allowing quick switching between a phone and laptop, and feature a low-latency mode for smoother streaming and gaming.
Aashish Kumbhat, Co-founder of URBAN, said the goal was to create an audio device that “redefines comfort and practicality in everyday listening” while maintaining environmental awareness.
Battery life is a highlight, offering up to 60 hours of total playtime including the charging case and 18 hours on a single charge. The earbuds include IPX5 water resistance, Type-C fast charging, touch controls and support for voice assistants.