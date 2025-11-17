Tech updates of the day

Red Dead Redemption finally rides onto PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2
Rockstar Games is bringing Red Dead Redemption to modern hardware at last, giving the 2010 classic a fresh release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2. The update includes 4K support on PlayStation and Xbox, higher frame rates, and faster loading that takes advantage of current-gen CPUs and SSDs. While it isn’t a full remake, the new version delivers a noticeably cleaner and smoother experience that brings the game closer to contemporary standards.
On Switch 2, Rockstar is targeting enhanced portable performance with upgraded textures and stability improvements over the original handheld ports. The release also bundles the fan-favorite Undead Nightmare expansion, considered one of the best pieces of DLC in Rockstar’s catalogue.
For many players, this marks the first time the original Red Dead Redemption will be natively playable on modern consoles, closing a long-standing gap in Rockstar’s library and renewing interest in one of gaming’s most influential open-world titles.
Harmonic Empire debuts Xiao Qiao, a mecha-inspired IEM built for modern listeners
Harmonic Empire, a new audio brand co-founded by TANGZU and independent investors, has launched its first in-ear monitor, the Xiao Qiao. The company positions the debut model as a blend of young design sensibilities, mecha-inspired aesthetics and serious acoustic engineering aimed at the growing community of audiophiles and gamers.
The Xiao Qiao features a 10mm graphene dynamic driver tuned for fast transients, tight bass and clear mids, while avoiding the phase issues common in multi-driver setups. Its semi-open design lets the driver “breathe,” creating a wider soundstage and reducing internal pressure for a cleaner, more natural presentation. The housing is built from aviation-grade aluminium using 5-axis CNC machining, paired with a precision 3D-printed acoustic cavity for consistent performance.
The IEM includes a detachable 0.78mm two-pin connector and a custom 5N LC-OFC silver-plated cable from Vortex. Available in Orange and Purple, the Xiao Qiao is priced at ₹6,499 on Headphone Zone.
iQOO SouL dominates CEGC 2025 with 162-point finish and four Chicken Dinners
iQOO SouL has claimed the CEGC 2025 championship after a commanding three-day finals run in Chennai, closing the event with 162 points, four Chicken Dinners and 107 eliminations. The squad secured the title in the 16th match of the finale, earning ₹21 lakh from the ₹50 lakh prize pool.
Led by IGL Nakul “NakuL” Sharma, the roster of Harsh “Goblin” Paudwal, Yash “LEGIT” Chaudhary, Khush “Jokerr” Singh and Aaryaman “Thunder” Seth delivered one of their most disciplined performances to date. Nakul’s mid-game calls and structured late-game control helped the team stay consistent through tight zones and high-pressure fights, earning him the Best IGL award.
Naman “Mortal” Mathur, Co-founder of iQOO SouL, praised the team’s “dedication, synergy, and competitive fire,” noting their ability to thrive in the unforgiving BGMI Smash Rule format.
Nakul added that the win was a product of trust and precision across the roster. The victory strengthens iQOO SouL’s position as one of India’s top BGMI lineups as they set sights on future tournaments.
BLS E-Services deploys 10,000 GPS devices to secure India’s rural banking network
BLS E-Services has deployed more than 10,000 dedicated GPS devices across its Business Correspondent outlets, marking a major push to harden India’s rural and semi-urban digital payment infrastructure. The rollout enables precise geo-tagging and geo-fencing of every centre, capturing exact coordinates to meet the Reserve Bank of India’s mandate for location-verified payment touchpoints.
From 1 November 2025, banks require BC outlets to use dedicated GPS hardware to offer AEPS and IMPS services, a move intended to curb rising cyber and banking fraud. GPS-verified locations also strengthen audit trails and improve transparency in India’s soaring digital payments market, where UPI handles more than 20 billion transactions each month.
Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services, said the initiative is a “foundational step” toward safer and more inclusive digital finance, especially in remote regions where smartphone-based geo-tagging often fails due to weak connectivity.
Through its subsidiaries Zero Mass and Starfin India, BLS E-Services operates more than 45,000 BC centres nationwide. The company aims to achieve a fully GPS-enabled network by FY 2027, creating one of India’s most secure, data-verified rural banking infrastructures.