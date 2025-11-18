Tech updates of the day

Oppo unveils Reno15 and Reno15 Pro in China with upgraded cameras and sleeker design
Oppo has launched the Reno15 and Reno15 Pro in China, refreshing its popular mid-range lineup with improved cameras, faster charging and a cleaner design. Both models feature a refined curved-edge aesthetic, slimmer frames and upgraded cooling systems aimed at smoother performance during gaming and heavy multitasking.
The Reno15 Pro takes the lead with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, improved OIS and enhanced low-light processing. The standard Reno15 uses a 50 MP Sony LYT600 sensor, delivering better dynamic range over the previous generation. Both phones include a new portrait engine tuned for more accurate skin tones and depth separation.
Oppo has paired the Reno15 with the Dimensity 7300 chip while the Pro model gets the more powerful Dimensity 9200+. Battery life improves with 5000 mAh cells and support for 80 W fast charging on both devices.
The phones ship with ColorOS 15, offering AI-powered features such as smart image matting, improved privacy controls and enhanced connectivity tools. Oppo is expected to bring the Reno15 series to global markets in the coming months.
Milagrow launches India’s fastest and most powerful robotic pool cleaners for homes and hospitality
Milagrow has introduced two high-end robotic pool cleaners, the RP25 Professional and RP30 Professional, engineered to automate deep cleaning for modern homes, resorts and luxury hotels. Both models use the company’s Robotic 6th Sense and Smart Z Programming to map, navigate and clean pools of any shape, including tiled and vinyl surfaces. Each unit can cover up to 2,100 square feet in roughly two hours while filtering more than 18,000 litres of water per hour.
The RP25 is built for villas and clubhouses, featuring dual motors, four scrubbing wheels and the ability to climb up to six feet for variable-depth pools. It reduces energy use by up to 93 percent and cuts chemical requirements by nearly 30 percent.
The RP30 targets large commercial pools with a 30-metre swivel cable, higher torque motors and advanced safety sensors.
Amit Gupta, Senior Vice President at Milagrow, said the lineup “brings world-class robotic intelligence to Indian homes and hospitality spaces,” enabling safer and more sustainable maintenance. Both models are available on Milagrow’s website and Amazon India with a one-year warranty.
OnePlus 15R confirmed for India with OxygenOS 16 and flagship-grade upgrades
OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India soon, positioning it as the next major entry in its performance-focused R-series. The company has already revealed that the phone will ship with OxygenOS 16, built on Android 15, and early leaks point to a significant jump in hardware tuned for speed, gaming and all-day efficiency.
The 15R is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or an equivalent flagship-tier chipset, along with a 120 Hz AMOLED display, fast charging above 100 W, and a larger battery than the current generation. OnePlus is also reportedly refining its thermal management system to deliver sustained performance under heavy workloads.
The device may include a 50 MP Sony sensor as its primary camera with improved low-light processing powered by OxygenOS 16’s new imaging algorithms. Storage variants are expected to start at 8 GB RAM and 128 GB, with higher options planned.
Pricing is anticipated to fall in the ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 range, keeping the 15R in the upper-mid segment while offering near-flagship performance. With the India launch approaching, OnePlus is preparing for one of its biggest releases of the year, aimed at power users who want speed without the premium-flagship price.
Minecraft players report global login and server issues
Minecraft appears to be experiencing a widespread outage, with players across multiple regions reporting login failures, server disconnects and errors while accessing multiplayer worlds. The issue began surfacing earlier today as users flooded social platforms with complaints about being unable to sign in to their Microsoft or Mojang accounts.
According to player reports, both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition are affected. Many users say they are stuck on authentication screens or are unable to connect to Realms and community servers. Downdetector has also recorded a sharp spike in outage reports, suggesting the problem is not limited to a specific region.
Microsoft has not yet issued a detailed public statement, but the company has acknowledged service disruptions on its status page and said engineers are investigating.
For now, players are advised to wait as the issue appears to be on the server side rather than a client or device failure. The outage has temporarily disrupted one of the world’s most active online gaming communities, especially during peak evening traffic.
ASUS launches ExpertCenter P500 SFF and P400 AiO series in India for enterprise-grade reliability
ASUS has introduced its new ExpertCenter P500 Small Form Factor desktop and P400 All-in-One series in India, targeting businesses that need durable, secure and energy-efficient computing. Both systems are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and are built to MIL-STD 810H durability standards, ensuring stable 24/7 operation.
The ExpertCenter P500 SFF is a compact 8.6L desktop with optimized thermals, tool-free expandability and support for up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, dual PCIe Gen4 SSDs and optional NVIDIA RTX A400 graphics. ASUS says the machine delivers up to 37 percent lower power consumption compared to traditional desktops, backed by enterprise-grade security features including TPM 2.0 and a self-healing NIST-compliant BIOS.
The ExpertCenter P400 AiO series, available in 23.8-inch and 27-inch models, offers Full-HD NanoEdge displays with 100Hz refresh rates, Dolby Atmos audio and AI-powered cameras with motion tracking, gaze correction and noise cancellation. An HDMI-in port allows the AiO to double as an external display, while the optional Height-Adjustable Stand adds ergonomic flexibility.
Dinesh Sharma, Vice President at ASUS India, said the lineup reflects the company’s goal of delivering reliable, energy-efficient systems that help professionals “work smarter and collaborate seamlessly.”
The ExpertCenter P500 SFF and P400 AiO are available now starting at INR 32,500 and INR 41,500 plus taxes.
U&i launches new party speaker and three portable Bluetooth speakers in India
U&i has expanded its audio lineup with four new Bluetooth speakers aimed at everyday listeners and users who want a full party setup. The flagship UiBS 2367 is a 120W party speaker with twin 8-inch drivers, RGB lighting, FM radio, multiple input modes and 10 hours of backup. It also includes two wireless UHF microphones and wheels for easy mobility, making it suitable for events, karaoke sessions and small venues.
For portable use, U&i has launched the UiBS-5166 Insight Series, UiBS-5175 Entry 66 and UiBS-5175 Ignite Series. The Insight Series is a 20W compact speaker with 10 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Type-C charging and RGB lights. The Entry 66 stands out with its car-shaped design and 20W output, offering 8 hours of playback and multiple input options. The Ignite Series is a lightweight 10W model with 10 hours of backup, RGB lighting and broad device compatibility.
Paresh Vij, Director of U&i, said the lineup combines “utility, durability and smart design” for users who want reliable audio at accessible prices. The speakers are available offline across India starting at ₹499.
Commvault to spotlight AI-driven enterprise resilience at SHIFT GSI Partner Summit 2025
Commvault will host its third annual SHIFT GSI Partner Summit from November 19 to 21 at W Goa, bringing together global systems integrators, OEM partners and industry analysts to discuss the future of enterprise resilience in an era shaped by AI and rising cyber risk.
The summit has emerged as a key platform for strategic collaboration among Commvault’s ecosystem, which includes AWS, Hitachi Vantara, ExaGrid, TCS, HCLTech, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Deloitte and Kyndryl. This year’s theme, “The Future of the Resilient Enterprise,” will drive conversations around data security, intelligent recovery and identity resilience across cloud-first environments.
Bhavyan Mehta, VP of Engineering at Commvault, said the company’s mission is to help customers “protect, recover and grow with confidence,” adding that resilience is becoming a core competitive differentiator.
The event follows the launch of Commvault’s AI-powered Cloud Unity platform at SHIFT New York, which unified data security, cyber recovery and identity resilience. These capabilities will be demonstrated in Goa through technology showcases, partner sessions and expert panels.