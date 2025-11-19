Tech Updates Of The Day

TEMPT launches Cult Pro ANC earbuds with OxyAcoustics and 60-hour battery life
TEMPT has introduced its latest wireless earbuds, the Cult Pro ANC, bringing advanced noise cancellation and long battery life to the budget segment. Powered by the brand’s OxyAcoustics tuning and a 13 mm dynamic bass driver, the earbuds are designed to deliver fuller lows, clean mids and crisp highs while maintaining stability during workouts and travel.
The Cult Pro offers up to 32 dB of active noise cancellation along with a Transparency Mode for ambient awareness. A quad-mic system improves call clarity by isolating voice input and cutting background noise. For gaming and streaming, the earbuds include a 65 ms low-latency mode supported by the LC3 codec.
Playback lasts up to eight hours per charge and up to 60 hours with the case, which supports fast charging for quick top-ups. Connectivity is powered by Bluetooth 5.3, with support for Google Assistant and Siri.
Rated IPX5 for sweat and splash resistance, the Cult Pro comes in Black and Blue for ₹1,299 on TemptIndia.com and Amazon.in. CEO Gaurav Khetterpal said the earbuds were built for people who “demand great sound while navigating chaotic, on-the-go lifestyles.”
Snapchat opens the door to public conversations with new Topic Chats
Snapchat is moving beyond its private-only roots with the launch of Topic Chats, a feature that lets users join public conversations around shared interests like Formula 1, gaming and reality TV. It’s one of the biggest shifts in the app’s social model since its debut.
To maintain safety, profiles remain private to anyone outside a user’s friend list. Display names are visible in Topic Chats, but they can’t be tapped or searched, preventing unwanted contact.
Snapchat says it is using LLM-powered moderation tools, along with human oversight, to keep conversations safe and aligned with its Community Guidelines. Users can report messages, and accounts that break rules may be warned or blocked.
Topic Chats will also surface relevant Spotlight videos, blending public discussion with short-form content. Friends can see what chats each other have joined, helping people discover common interests.
The feature rolls out over the coming weeks in Canada, New Zealand and the U.S., appearing in Chat shortcuts, search, Stories and Spotlight. Messages shared inside Topic Chats will be stored for up to five years.