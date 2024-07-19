TinyPod: Apple Watch Meets iPod in This Innovative Case

For Apple Watch owners who desire a little iPod nostalgia, TinyPod is ideal as it recreates Apple's vintage gadget's recognisable appearance and texture. It provides a captivating user experience, making it perfect for individuals seeking an alternative interaction method with their Apple Watch. Moreover, TinyPod minimises distractions and maximises the watch's potential as a standalone gadget to satisfy users who want a more concentrated experience when using their watch for fitness or music playback. TinyPod is an attractive alternative for a range of Apple Watch customers, whether they choose it for its nostalgic appeal or its practical merits.

Advertisment







TinyPod: What is it?

With the help of the innovative TinyPod Apple Watch cover, your smartwatch can resemble a tiny iPod. The Standard TinyPod and TinyPod Lite are the two user options it accommodates. With the help of the Standard TinyPod's built-in scroll wheel and the Apple Watch's Digital Crown, users can interact with the watch's OS similarly to using an iPod. The TinyPod Lite model, which forgoes the scroll wheel but keeps the iconic iPod design, is a practical yet meaningful addition for owners of Apple Watches who are more minimalistic in their tastes.

Advertisment

TinyPod is more than just a pretty package. It lets you creatively use the features on your Apple Watch, which could improve how you use it. TinyPod may incentivize consumers to prioritise fitness tracking or music playback while reducing notification distractions by encasing the watch. Those who like to focus on their workouts or enjoy music uninterrupted may find this focus especially helpful.

Advertisment

With TinyPod, owners of cellular Apple Watches may utilise the gadget as a more independent music player, depending less on their phone. This benefit is noteworthy for people who would instead use their Apple Watch to keep occupied and connected while leaving their phones behind. For owners of Apple Watches, TinyPod offers a unique fusion of form and function by fusing practicality with a retro aesthetic. TinyPod is an attractive alternative for a range of Apple Watch customers, whether they choose it for its nostalgic appeal or its practical merits.

Price of the TinyPod Apple Watch Case

Advertisment

There are two versions of TinPod available: Standard and Lite. For the 40/41mm and 44/45mm Apple Watch models, the normal TinyPod costs $79.99 (about Rs. 6,700) in the US, while the Apple Watch Ultra-compatible case costs $89.99 (about Rs. 7,600).

Conversely, the TinyPod Lite is far less expensive but lacks the scroll wheel. The TinyPod Lite costs $29.99 (about Rs. 2,500) for the 40/41mm Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Ultra case costs $39.99, or about Rs. 3,300. According to the company, both TinyPod Lite variations and the 40/41mm TinyPod variant will begin delivering this summer; the remaining varieties will follow later in the year. A few nations, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the US, are selling it. It has yet to be launched in India, though.

Advertisment

Features of the TinyPod Apple Watch Case

With the help of the Apple Watch's spinning crown and the physical scroll wheel that comes with TinyPod, users may browse the operating system (OS). It combines all of the features of the Apple Watch and packs them onto a gadget that looks like an iPod Classic because it is only a casing. "Your phone away from phone" is the name given to it. The business claims that by enabling customers to leave their smartphones at home and bring the Apple Watch inside the TinyPod case, TinyPod can help consumers reduce their phone and social media usage. Without using the phone, users of the cellular smartwatch edition can make calls, reply to texts, and perform other tasks.

Advertisment

All of the features of the Apple Watch, such as Name Drop and Apple Pay, are still present. Additionally, Apple's original magnetic charging cord can still charge the smartwatch. According to TinyPod, the Apple Watch can last longer because its casing does not use the wrist sensing feature. TinyPod Lite, available for a somewhat lower price, is a more simplistic choice for individuals who dislike the scroll wheel. It has all the features of the more costly TinyPod casing minus the actual scroll wheel.