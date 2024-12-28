Top Upcoming Smartphones in India 2025: Features, Prices & Highlights

The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a 6.9-inch OLED screen, 48MP primary sensor, and A18 Bionic chip, making it perfect for gaming, photography, and multitasking, with a premium price of Rs. 1,50,000.
With a Zeiss-powered triple-camera setup, 120Hz AMOLED display, and 100W fast charging, the Vivo X100 Pro+ is built for professional photography and high-performance multitasking, expected to be priced at Rs. 95,000.
With a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and up to 16GB RAM, the Galaxy S25 Ultra promises top-tier photography and seamless performance for multitasking and gaming, expected to be a premium powerhouse priced around Rs. 1,20,000.
The Realme GT Neo 7 Pro combines Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance, a high refresh rate AMOLED display, and 150W fast charging, designed for gamers and multitaskers, with a price tag of Rs. 45,000.
The Oppo Find X7 Pro features high-resolution cameras, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and 65W fast charging, designed for seamless gaming and photography, priced at Rs. 1,00,000.
Equipped with a 200MP camera, 165Hz AMOLED display, and 200W fast charging, the OnePlus 13 Pro delivers impressive performance, superior image quality, and rapid power-ups, priced at Rs. 80,000.
Equipped with a 144Hz AMOLED display, 125W fast charging, and Snapdragon CPU, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra excels in multitasking, gaming, and photography, priced at Rs. 85,000.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 2K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,500mAh battery, the Asus ROG Phone 9 is tailored for gaming enthusiasts and will launch around Rs. 90,000.
Featuring a 144Hz display, advanced low-light camera, and the new Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9 Pro will excel in computational photography and AI tasks, offering a refined experience at Rs. 1,05,000.
Boasting a quad-camera system, Snapdragon processor, and a 120Hz AMOLED display, the Xiaomi Mi 15 Ultra is designed for lag-free gaming, high-quality photography, and seamless multitasking, expected to cost Rs. 70,000.
