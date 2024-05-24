Unveiling GIGABYTE's AI and User-Friendly Tech at COMPUTEX 2024: Level Up Your Game

With its newest products, GIGABYTE, the top computer brand in the world, is set to enthral spectators at COMPUTEX this year. Visitors can anticipate a genuinely immersive experience across GIGABYTE and AORUS product ranges, including motherboards, graphics cards, gaming displays, and gaming laptops, with everything from user-friendly designs to ground-breaking AI developments. GIGABYTE's participation at COMPUTEX suggests interesting advancements in the field of artificial intelligence as the globe enters a new era of AI, offering attendees a peek into the future of computing.

COMPUTEX 2024: GIGABYTE to highlight cutting-edge features

At COMPUTEX 2024, GIGABYTE will highlight cutting-edge features from across its product spectrum. With the exclusive GIGABYTE AI Nexus, which has three functions—AI Boost, which enhances performance based on specific scenarios; AI Generator, which enables quick startup times with generative AI utilities; and AI Power Gear, which intelligently conserves battery life by optimising power consumption—the AI laptops, including the AORUS 17X and AORUS 16X, steal the show. Furthermore, the graphics cards in the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series are designed to deliver powerful gaming and dependable AI processing capability for a variety of applications. In addition to these developments, the AORUS CO49DQ and other OLED Monitor series incorporate AI algorithms to offer OLED CARE, which consists of six essential functions intended to reduce the risk of burn-in on OLED screens and increase their lifespan.

What new innovattions has GIGABYTE to Offer?

With regard to innovative designs, GIGABYTE offers motherboards with the EZ-Latch and Stealth Design, which simplify PC assembly with quick and easy installations and guarantee a tidy look through effective cable management. The AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER MASTER and other components' LCD Edge View allows for customisable display configurations and real-time PC performance monitoring. Additionally, to realise actual 4K entertainment, the GIGABYTE Arm Edition gaming monitors come with ergonomic monitor mounts made to accommodate a variety of usage scenarios, including PC, console, and streaming media. The Tactical Switch function, exclusive to the GIGABYTE OLED Gaming Monitor series, enhances gameplay by instantly converting to a 24-inch screen with 1080p resolution with a single click, ideal for first-person shooter games.

Furthermore, Z790 AORUS XTREME X, Z790 AORUS MASTER X, Z790 AORUS PRO X, X670E AORUS PRO X motherboards, AORUS FO32U2P, GIGABYTE MO34WQC2 game monitors, and AORUS C400 GLASS gaming chassis are just a few of the Red Dot 2024 award-winning items that GIGABYTE is pleased to present. Please visit the official GIGABYTE website at bit.ly/GIGABYTE_COMPUTEX_2024 for further details.