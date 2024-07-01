Unveiling the Powerful Specs of the Infinix Note 40S 4G

The Infinix Note 40S 4G is anticipated to be released by the firm in the future weeks, and the specs of the incoming smartphone have already been made public. According to pictures of the smartphone on the company website, the new 4G cellphone will have some of the same features as the Note 40 series, which was introduced in India earlier this year. It will also have a familiar appearance, which includes the Halo AI lighting ring. Everything you should know about the Infinix Note 40S 4G is below.

Advertisment

Design of Infinix Note 40S 4G

According to the company's website (via PassionateGeekz), the forthcoming Note 40S 4G design will resemble the Infinix Note 40 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G series launched in India in March. This features the Halo AI lighting ring, which alerts users to notifications and charge levels on their smartphone, and the elevated metallic island that holds the back cameras.

The Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colour options for the Infinix Note 40S 4G are also confirmed on the website. Nevertheless, neither the smartphone's release date nor its price are mentioned.

Advertisment

Specifications for the 4G Infinix Note 40S

The Infinix Note 40S 4G will have a 3.D curved 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) LTPS AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of 550 nits, as stated on the company's website. Additionally, it will provide an unidentified type of Corning Gorilla Glass defence. This phone will have a MediaTek 6nm Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, just like the average Note 40 variant. The business claims it contains 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has also been confirmed that the Infinix Note 40S 4G runs Android 14—with the company's XOS 14 layer on top—and that it would get security updates and OS upgrades for three years.

Unlike the other Note 40 versions, the Infinix Note 40S 4G has just two rear cameras. A 2-megapixel macro camera is attached to the primary camera, which features a 108-megapixel sensor. There's a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Infinix Note 40S 4G has a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, and other connectivity options. The phone is splash and dust-resistant, with an IP54 rating. The phone boasts a JBL-tuned twin speaker arrangement.

A 33W adapter can charge the 5,000mAh battery inside the Infinix Note 40S 4G. Additionally, it enables 20W wireless charging using MagKit technology from the firm. It weighs 176g and has 164.35 x 74.6 x 7.75 mm dimensions.