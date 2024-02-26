Warehouse robotics startup Accio Robotics to launch a new revolutionary product “AccioPick Air”Warehouse robotics startup Accio Robotics to launch a new revolutionary product “AccioPick Air”

Accio Robotics is all set to unveil its state-of-the-art product at LogiMAT India on 28th February 2024. The product is a game changing goods-to-person solution which promises to set new standards for the performance, efficiency and reliability for the use-case of order picking.

The product is called "AccioPick Air" and it promises to be true to the name. The product aims to build on the great work other goods-to-person systems have done over the years in terms of improving warehouse performance metrics. It is designed keeping in mind the imminent need of rapid order fulfilment as well as the immense pressure of improving unit economics and costs for fulfilment companies and warehouses.

“Accio Robotics plans to begin commercialisation of this technology through FY 2024-25 and also plans an expansion to international markets with the same. With a keen focus on industries and sectors requiring rapid and efficient order fulfilment along with efficient storage, Accio looks to target industries such as E-Commerce, E-Grocery, Pharma, as well as manufacturing based industries such as Auto Ancillary and Electronic Components.” said Tuhin Sharma - Co-Founder, Accio Robotics

This focus will be centred around geographies such as the United States, Europe, Middle East, India and Australia. With growing adoption for better robotics solutions for warehouses in these geographies, Accio is confident of achieving great scale of solutions and deployments.