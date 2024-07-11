Western Digital Launches 8TB Desktop SSD in India

Western Digital has launched its 8TB SanDisk Desk Drive SSD in India, expanding its SanDisk portfolio. This drive offers speed and reliability, catering to content creators and professionals needing high-capacity storage solutions.

Advertisment

The SanDisk Desk Drive is available in 4TB and 8TB capacities, featuring up to 1000MB/s read speeds, significantly faster than traditional HDDs. The drive supports Apple Time Machine and includes Acronis True Image for Western Digital backup software for automatic backups. It is designed to save desk space, recognised with a 2024 Red Dot Design Award, and is compatible with Windows and macOS via exFAT formatting.

Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales, India, Western Digital, stated, "We continue to innovate to meet consumers' evolving storage needs. The SanDisk Desk Drive's 8TB capacity and high-speed performance make it ideal for desktop backup. We aim to double this capacity to 16TB by next year."

The 4TB drive is priced at Rs 39,999, and the 8TB version at Rs 72,999, available through the Western Digital Store and authorised retailers. Pre-order offers on the Western Digital E-store include a free 1TB SanDisk Portable SSD with the 8TB drive and a free 512GB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C with the 4TB drive, valid until 16 July.