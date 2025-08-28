WhatsApp adds AI Writing Help to polish your chats without peeking

In a move that marries convenience with caution, WhatsApp has unveiled Writing Help, a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that lets users rephrase, edit, or fine-tune their messages before hitting send. Whether you're trying to sound more professional in a work chat, lighten the mood with humor, or show more empathy in a tough conversation, the feature offers rewording suggestions—no grammar police or awkward silence required.

The tool is powered by Meta’s Private Processing technology, a privacy-first approach that ensures neither WhatsApp nor Meta can read your original messages or the AI-generated options. According to Meta, the system uses encrypted, anonymized pathways that even they can’t trace back to individual users.

How it works

When a user starts composing a message in a private or group chat, a pencil icon appears once a few words are typed. Tapping this icon opens a mini-editor that suggests alternate versions of the message. Users can select one, replace the original text with the AI's version, and either send it as-is or make further tweaks. All without leaving the app.

Examples shared by WhatsApp show the tool’s ability to add personality to even mundane reminders. For instance, “Please don’t leave dirty socks on the sofa” is transformed into quirkier alternatives like “Breaking news: Socks found chilling on the couch” or “Sock ninja, the laundry basket awaits!”

Privacy stays in the driver’s seat

The biggest headline may not be the jokes—but the encryption. WhatsApp says Writing Help is entirely optional and off by default. Users who want to try it must turn it on in the settings. And crucially, the tool works only on individual messages—not full conversations.

Independent security researchers have reportedly audited the technology behind Writing Help. Meta says it passed with flying colors, validating its claim that message content is never seen by either platform.

Rolling out in select regions

The feature is currently available only in English, with initial rollout focused on users in the United States and a few other countries. Meta says broader language support and regional availability are in the pipeline for later this year.

While some might see AI rewriting as overkill for a platform known for informal chats, Meta is positioning it as a more secure and accessible alternative to third-party writing tools or system-level keyboards with AI integrations. Whether users will warm up to AI-enhanced jokes in their family group chats remains to be seen.

Meta pushes AI deeper into messaging

Writing Help is just one part of Meta’s broader push to integrate AI features across its platforms. Recent leaks suggest Meta AI may soon summarize unread messages or even respond with voice.

But WhatsApp appears to be treading carefully—perhaps learning from previous tech rollouts that got tangled in privacy concerns. By letting users opt in, keeping data invisible, and focusing on message-level control, Meta hopes to avoid stepping on conversational toes.

Until then, your next “Sorry I’m late” might come with AI-assisted flair. Or not—your call.