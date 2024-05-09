WhatsApp iOS Update Lets You Create Your Own Sticker and Use AI!

Adding new sticker creation shortcuts is an improvement intended to speed up the sticker production process and provide users with a more logical place to begin their creativity. The company is introducing two unique shortcuts, 'Create' and 'Use AI,' which are independent choices to meet user preferences and requirements. These shortcuts give customers more ways to express themselves aesthetically while simplifying the sticker production process.
The instant messaging software WhatsApp often tests new features and improvements
The company's most recent action involves adding new shortcuts for creating stickers to the beta version of the iPhone for customers. Feature discovered in iOS '24.9.10.74' is now being rolled out to qualified testers, as per WABetaInfo. The report claims that the new shortcuts for creating stickers would make it easier to start sticker production. The company is introducing two shortcuts: 'Create' and 'Use AI' to generate stickers as independent options, as shown in the screengrab included in the report. The organisation's new design language is incorporated into the icons.
Qualifying users could create AI-based stickers.
To put things in perspective, qualifying users could create AI-based stickers in earlier iterations by selecting the same option that allowed them to create customised stickers from images in their gallery. The pop-up required users to choose one of the two options. The recent modification may enhance the accessibility of the two functionalities. These keyboard shortcuts appear in the stickers section, allowing users to create customised or artificial intelligence (AI)--generated stickers without configuring an additional option. Similarly, the business is rolling out an improved green interface for iOS customers in the stable build.
The '24.9.74' version features the redesigned user interface. According to the screenshot from the changelog that WABetaInfo posted, the update includes audio and screen-sharing capabilities for video calls. In addition, the build features a new UI with revised app images and icons. It mentioned that buttons and a green notification are also part of these updates.
When will users start to see the new UI design?
According to WhatsApp, users will start to see the new UI design in the upcoming weeks. Therefore, you can use the new UI as soon as possible by updating your app. The business is also rolling out a redesigned user interface for Android customers. This is covered in more detail here.