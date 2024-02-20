Xiaomi 14 Launch Date Confirmed

Xiaomi confirmed its partnership with Leica and shared the official launch date for the Xiaomi 14 in India through a post on social media platform X. A 6.36-inch LTPO display and 1TB UFS 4 are anticipated features of the smartphone. See More On the official Xiaomi India X website, Xiaomi had made references to its partnership with Leica before.
"Lighting up a path for the coming legend. #Xiaomi14 is ready to capture all the illuminating moments," read the post shared by Xiamoi India on X.
https://twitter.com/XiaomiIndia/status/1759497596660506686
Stay tuned! #XiaomixLeica," said the company in the post and revealed the Xiaomi 14 release date in India on March 7.
Xiaomi 14: Availability in India
Availability The phone is likely to be available in India a few weeks after the global launch and several months after the announcement in China. Based on the Xiaomi teaser, it seems that only the regular Xiaomi 14 might launch in India. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Pro may not launch in the country.
Xiaomi 14 Features (Expected)
In China, the Xiaomi 14 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 6.36-inch LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The Indian model is expected to have similar features. It can have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The camera system of the Xiaomi 14, developed in collaboration with Leica, includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS and a Summilux lens in China. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.
The device has an IP68 rating and a 4610mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
Launch of the Xiaomi 14 series at MWC 2024
The global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series will take place on February 25 during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The phones were initially launched in China in October 2023. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also expected to launch in China on February 22.
Xiaomi also announced earlier this week that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be launched in China later this week. The Ultra model has a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 sensor with f/1.63 aperture and a Leica Summilux optical lens. It also has two telephoto cameras that use 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors.