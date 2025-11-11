Xiaomi 17 Ultra: What can the LOFIC camera technology do?

Xiaomi is said to be preparing to release the flagship version of its Xiaomi 17 series the Xiaomi 17 Ultra whose prime enhancements in photography technology will possibly transform mobile photography forever. The actual highlight is the imaging technology: LOFIC camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Now that is a term not many understand. Read further to know what LOFIC camera technology and how it can enhance your photography experience with the latest Xiaomi smartphone, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

What is LOFIC camera technology?

LOFIC or Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor is a new sensor technology aimed to reduce glare and increase the image sharpness. Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to have a massive primary camera sensor that has the f/1.6 aperture with the help of the LOFIC technology. This arrangement gives the sensor a greater dynamic range so that overexposure on bright scenes will be reduced, and detail will be enhanced in the shadows. The effective aperture is reported to be approximately f/4.5 and this feature is particularly useful in low light photography and so provide more qualified and vivid photos under adverse lighting situations.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is likely to be characterized by a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, which is a significant advancement in the zoom. The lens is engineered to provide the best zoom effects at the medium and long ranges hence it is used in capturing objects that are far but in a remarkable clarity. The periscope lens will also apply the full-lens optical system that is developed by Xiaomi and is known to focus with high accuracy and flexibility.

This is likely to bring a sharper zoom image with the 200 megapixel Samsung HPE sensor with 4x4 RMSC technology which will enable a user to have a finer detail at a distance. This is a major improvement over the older versions and makes Xiaomi 17 Ultra a pioneer in zoom photography in mobile phones.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: What users can expect

Under these sophisticated camera technologies, users will be able to anticipate:

Enhanced Picture Quality: LOFIC will reduce the glare and boost sharpness, improving the appearance of photos, making them look more professional and vivid.

Superior Zoom Performance: The 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens will enable close-up shots of zoomed images and in the process it will be easy to take closer shots of distant objects without compromising the quality of the shot.

Improved Low-Light Photography: The aperture of f/4.5 and LOFIC technology will be effective enough to guarantee better image clarity when in low-light conditions.

Improved Selfies and Video Calls: The front camera will have a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50M camera, which will deliver great quality selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Features and specifications

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also expected to include:

A 2K OLED display, 6.9 inch and 120Hz refresh rate.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to achieve the highest level of performance.

Fingerprint reader ultrasonic on display.

Upgraded vibration motor

It supports 100W fast wired charging, an upgrade on the 90W charging on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be a revolutionary smartphone in the ultra-premium smartphone market, particularly among the photo lovers. It is expected to deliver unmatched image quality, zoom performance, and performance in low light with the use of LOFIC camera technology and 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. With the launch at hand, users may anticipate a device that goes beyond the limits of mobile photography and establishes new standards of flagship smartphones.



