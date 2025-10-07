Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro: Next-Gen T-Series phones expected in early 2026

After the world release of the Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro in September 2025, the news about the following T-series models, the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro has begun to circulate. The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro are clearly set to build on the success of the previous mid-range T-series, and now, it is thought that the brand will launch in early 2026. Based on the current success of the 15T series which was recently released, these new models should come with the new MediaTek Dimensity 8500 and 9500 chipsets that offer better performance and efficiency.

Advertisment

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro are already listed on the IMEI database with suggestions that it will be released in a timeframe of February 2026 which is a break in the September launch pattern of Xiaomi. The 17T series will be offered with attractive options in the competitive mid-premium smartphone market, particularly in India and other parts of the world with expected improved display, camera, and battery technology. Xiaomi is working on the next Xiaomi T-series, to which fans and tech enthusiasts are anxiously awaiting official confirmation. Interestingly, Xiaomi appears to bypass the 16T designation, and directly head to these models, which will mark a new era in its mid-range flagship series.

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro: Launch timeline and IMEI listings

As per recent writings by XiaomiTime and entries in the IMEI database, the Xiaomi 17T Pro, with model numbers 2602EPTC0G and 2602EPTC0R is likely to be released in the world in February 2026. This is contrary to the normal September release schedule of T-series products of Xiaomi indicating strategic change. The release should make the 17T Pro compete directly with the other mid-range contenders, including the HMD Ace 5G and OnePlus 15, before the Mobile world congress (MWC) in March 2026.

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro: Internal codenames and chipset expectations

The Xiaomi 17T series is said to have the Xiaomi internal codenames of chagall and warhol but it is not clear which is which, as to the regular and the Pro models. It is assumed that the basic Xiaomi 17T will have MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor and the 17T Pro will probably include the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The two devices will be based on Xiaomi HyperOS 3, which focuses on AI optimization and easy user experience.

Advertisment

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro: Design and features

The 17T and 17T Pro, the likely successors of the 15T rule, will probably continue with the design philosophy but upgrade the performance, battery life, and camera capacity with improvements. Leica-branded triple rear cameras, including a 200MP main sensor on newer models, 5,500mAh batteries, and other features (like 90W wired and 50W wireless charging on the Pro model) are associated with the 15T Pro. It is presumed that the 17T series will be based on these features with improvements on the display and temperature control through the Xiaomi 3D IceLoop.

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro: Anticipated market impact and pricing

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro will be expected to roll out internationally, not only in India, but also in China within a short time. The base model and Pro model have been priced in the mid-premium bracket which is expected to be between Rs 50,000 to 75,000, competitive in pricing. The release of the preceding and improved chips may considerably increase the market share of Xiaomi on the mid-range Android segment in early 2026.

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro are set to be the next trend of offering strong performance, new camera features, and affordable prices that characterize the T-series. The early 2026 release can provide Xiaomi with a competitive advantage prior to the spring tech trade show, and it will be possible to launch another successful product cycle.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.