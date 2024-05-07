Yale Reveals Next-Gen Smart Devices at Smart Home Expo 2024

Yale Smart Indoor Camera, Yale Smart Outdoor Camera, and Yale Smart Video Doorbell were unveiled at the Smart Home Expo 2024 in Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre by Yale, a well-known leader in smart home solutions and a division of ASSA ABLOY. To make smart home security easier for customers, these next-generation smart devices have been specifically designed with intelligent features that offer simpler control and interoperability with other Yale devices.

Features and specifications:

The Yale Smart Video Doorbell notifies homeowners in real time when motion is detected and when guests press the doorbell, it makes a "call." To make sure that everyone in the house can hear the call, accessories like the Yale Chime can be added to cover larger buildings or multiple floors. With its best-in-class 154° field of view, live viewing capabilities, two-way audio chat, crisp 1080p Full HD image, and night vision, the Yale Home app allows you to view crystal-clear footage around the clock. Additionally, the smart doorbell can easily be integrated with other smart Yale devices. In the Yale Home, for instance, users can see who is at their door when the Smart Doorbell rings.

Installing, using, and controlling the Yale Smart Indoor and Yale Smart Outdoor cameras, as well as the rest of the smart camera line, is simple and can be done from any location at any time. At the push of a button, these smart cameras provide cutting-edge security and convenience. With the camera range's integrated AI technology, users can schedule (specify which areas a customer wants the camera to cover), customise zones, and enable human detection. The Yale Smart Security Ecosystem and voice assistants like Google Home and Alexa can both be accessed by both smart cameras. The user-friendly Yale Home app can be used to integrate and control all devices.

Much More!!

Customers can monitor their home from anywhere in the sun with the Yale Smart Outdoor Camera. The camera features a best-in-class 154° field of view, 1080p Full HD images, enhanced color night vision, motion-triggered recordings, two-way audio talk, and a motion-activated spotlight.

For parents and pet owners, the Yale Smart Indoor Camera is the perfect gadget. The customer can use it to monitor their house while they are away. The 1080p Full HD image, live view, motion-activated recordings, two-way audio talk, night vision, comprehensive notifications, and integration with top voice assistants are all features of this smart indoor camera.