Zebronics Launches India’s First UST Projector – Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500

Chennai, India: 10th February 2025—Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500 is here in India, and it’s the first Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector in the country. No installation headaches with traditional projectors; now big-screen entertainment is just a step away for Indian homes.

Zebronics Launches India’s First UST Projector

Little Big Powerhouse for Home Entertainment

Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500 can project a 228 cm (90 inches) image from just 40 cm away. So, it’s for small spaces. No need for ceiling mounting or a big distance from the screen for traditional projectors; this UST projector is super easy to set up.

It comes with:

12,500 lumens of brightness for super bright and clear images.

Full HD 1080p native resolution to really make the picture pop.

Remote electronic focus for easy adjustments.

Android 9 with 2 GB RAM and a quad-core processor for seamless multitasking even while gaming.

Dual-band Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz and 5GHz for no lag while streaming.

20,000 hours of LED lamp life for the long term.

Built-in speaker to take away the headache of external audio devices.

Best Connectivity for Smart Experience

Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500 has multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.0, dual USB, HDMI, and AUX output support. Connect with a gaming console, laptop, or streaming device. Wireless screen mirroring is also enabled with Miracast and iOS Screen Casting.

For intuitive control, Zebronics has included an Air Mouse to operate, so you can control it like a remote.

Zebronics: Technology for Everyone

While launching, Zebronics Co-Founder and Director Pradeep Doshi said, "At Zebronics, we believe world-class technology should be for everyone. We are the first Indian brand to launch a UST projector, which takes home entertainment to the next level with the Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500, and our soundbars give a home-theater experience. And this is just the beginning. We will always be there to deliver the best technology to the masses at an affordable price: Always Ahead."

Availability and Price

-> Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500 is available online on Amazon at ₹69,999 onwards.

The Growing UST Projector Market in India

The launch of India's first ultra-short throw projector will position itself and set the pace for an irreversible transition in the Indian home entertainment space. Ultra-short throw projectors are seeing acceptance worldwide in providing large-screen experiences from exceedingly short distances. Zebronics now faces global competition with the promise of being the first Indian company to introduce high-end home entertainment technology to Indian consumers.





