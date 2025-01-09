Acer introduces giant handheld gaming devices at CES 2025

Acer introduced two new handheld gaming devices at CES 2025. These new model is called Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Acer Nitro Blaze 11 and these have much improved displays. These devices are equipped with larger and higher resolution displays but have the same processor and core specifications compared to their older versions.

Key Features and Specifications

1. Display and Graphics

Nitro Blaze 8: 8.8-inch display, WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness and is touch sensitive.

Nitro Blaze 11: 10.95-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness and is also touch sensitive.

Both models are equipped with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and Radeon Super Resolution which provide better image quality and faster performance.

2. Processing Power

Equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5. 1 GHz boost).

To enhance the visual experience it has Radeon 780M graphics for reliable and quality display.

Boasts 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB SSD storage which provides faster booting time.

3. Audio and Controls

It Has a DTS:X Ultra Audio that provides surround sound and comes with Hall Effect triggers and sticks which provide accurate control during gaming.

4. Special Features

Nitro Blaze 11 has detachable controllers and a camera on the front of the device for video calls and streaming. It comes with a 3-month free PC Game Pass so that users can play the premium games.

Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller

Also, the company has introduced the Acer Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller which is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

It is compatible with screens up to 8.3 inches and features a collapsible design that is compact and easy to carry around. You can connect via USB Type-C with 18W quick charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11 will be available in North America and EMEA at market prices of USD 899/ 77,040 INR and EUR 999/ 88,970 respectively while the Nitro Blaze 11 is priced at USD 1099/ 94,180 and EUR 1199/ 97,870 respectively.

Also, the Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller will be available for purchase in North America in Q2 2025 for a price of USD 69.