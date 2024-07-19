Amazon India Unveils Prime Day 2024 Deals and New Launches

Amazon India is set to host its highly anticipated 2-day celebration, Prime Day 2024, inviting Prime members to 'Discover Joy' on July 20th and 21st. The event will feature great deals, new launches, and an exciting entertainment lineup, kicking off at 12:00 AM on July 20th and ending at 11:59 PM on July 21st.

Prime Day 2024 Deals – A Sneak Peek!

Smartphones & Accessories

Prime members can enjoy a variety of offers on smartphones, including up to 24 months of No Cost EMI, exchange offers up to INR 50,000, and coupon offers up to INR 10,000. New launches include the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, Motorola razr 50 Ultra, and more.

Consumer Electronics & Personal Computing

Shoppers can find up to INR 45,000 off on laptops, up to 60% off on tablets, and up to 75% off on headphones, cameras, and accessories. Gaming laptops start at INR 43,990, and there are also significant discounts on smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE and Apple Watch SE2.

TVs & Large Appliances

Customers can avail up to 65% off on top brand televisions and up to 55% off on refrigerators and washing machines. Air conditioners and kitchen chimneys are available at up to 55% and 65% off respectively, with additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options.

New Product Launches

Prime Day 2024 will feature thousands of new product launches from over 450 top Indian and global brands, such as Samsung, OnePlus, HP, Asus, and more. New offerings include the Dell XPS and Inspiron AI laptops, HP Victus gaming laptops, and OnePlus Watch 2R.

Exciting Offers from Small & Medium Businesses

Customers can discover unique deals from small and medium businesses, with up to 70% off on products from brands like Nourish Mantra, Tikitoro, Trichup, and Auravedic.