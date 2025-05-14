AMD powers up SMBs with EPYC 4005 server CPUs

AMD has officially launched its EPYC 4005 Series processors, extending its fifth-generation Zen 5 architecture into the underserved entry-level server segment. Purpose-built for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and hosted IT service providers, the EPYC 4005 lineup is designed to deliver a potent mix of enterprise-grade performance, energy efficiency, and cost optimization—without compromising on reliability or features.

A tactical strike for AMD in the mid-market space

The EPYC 4005 processors arrive just a year after AMD introduced the EPYC 4004, but the 4005 builds on newer Zen 5 cores previously reserved for the flagship EPYC 9005 series. These new chips aim to bring data center-class capabilities—including PCIe 5.0, DDR5 memory, and server OS validation—into smaller footprints like towers, blades, and compact server systems.

The move signals AMD’s doubling down on the SMB and channel-led markets, addressing what company execs call a “critical gap” in its server portfolio. With core counts ranging from 6 to 16, the 4005 lineup retains essential architectural elements from its high-end cousins but is repackaged for affordability and ease of deployment.

Key specs and pricing

Among the new SKUs:

EPYC 4565P : 16 cores, 64MB L3 cache, 170W TDP, up to 5.7GHz , priced at $589

EPYC 4465P : 12 cores, 64MB cache, 65W, boost clock 5.4GHz , at $399

EPYC 4245P : 6 cores, 32MB cache, 65W, base clock 3.9GHz , priced $239

EPYC 4585PX: A top-end SKU with 128MB L3, 16 cores, and the same 5.7GHz boost, at $699

The chips use the AM5 socket—shared with EPYC 4004 and desktop Ryzen parts—making integration into existing platforms simpler and cheaper. AMD also emphasized server-specific enhancements, such as software RAID, long lifecycle validation, and ruggedized designs tuned for continuous workloads.

Enterprise features, SMB flexibility

AMD’s focus with the EPYC 4005 isn’t just silicon—it’s the ecosystem. Partners like Lenovo, Supermicro, OVHcloud, and Vultr are already integrating the new processors into a range of cloud, bare-metal, and hybrid systems. These systems aim to provide "enterprise-class features" without the heavy lifting or pricing typically associated with data center deployments.

Vultr is already offering bare-metal and cloud compute instances based on the 4005, while Lenovo is pitching the chips as an affordable pathway for SMBs looking to future-proof against AI-driven workloads.

A channel-first push

To reach this segment, AMD is heavily investing in channel enablement, including new training tools, sales kits, and direct engagement with distributors like TD Synnex and Arrow. The initiative is part of a larger strategy to win mid-market server deals—particularly where Windows Server licensing costs rival hardware pricing.

As AMD continues to claw away at Intel’s server market share, the EPYC 4005 Series could prove pivotal—not by winning massive cloud contracts, but by becoming the default choice for everyday servers powering the backend of small businesses, web hosts, and edge workloads.

With a performance uplift of 1.83x over competing Intel Xeon 6300P processors (as per Phoronix benchmarks), AMD’s latest EPYC bet looks well-positioned to rewrite what entry-level server performance should look like in 2025.