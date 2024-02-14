Apple Vision Pro Gets Lifesaver Update: Reset Forgotten Password with visionOS 1.0.3

Apple Vision Pro, which supports augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology, was sold in the United States two weeks ago. The Cupertino-based tech company has already published the visionOS 1.0.3 software update for the mixed reality headset, which includes many bug fixes and upgrades. The update includes the option to reset the Apple Vision Pro if the user forgets their passcodes. Previously, owners who lost their passcodes had to visit an Apple Store or ship the gadget to AppleCare customer service to reactivate it. The software upgrade arrives a few weeks after the introduction of visionOS 1.0.2.
Apple issued the visionOS 1.0.3 update for its Vision Pro headset on 12 February
Apple issued the visionOS 1.0.3 update for its Vision Pro headset on Monday (12 February). The current version includes resetting the Vision Pro headset if the device's passcode is forgotten. It also has bug fixes and enhancements. Users can restore the headset using their Apple ID password, thanks to the most recent version. Previously, consumers who forgot their passcodes had to take their Apple Vision Pros to an Apple Store or mail them to AppleCare customer service to get them operating again.
How to install the new visionOS update?
To install the new visionOS update, go to Settings app, then Settings, General, and then Software Update. The visionOS 1.0.3 software is Apple's first visionOS upgrade since the Vision Pro was released to customers. Before the mixed reality headset's release in the United States on 2 February, Apple released visionOS 1.0.2.
Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (approximately Rs. 2,90,000) with 256GB storage in the United States. It is available in US Apple Store locations and on its website. The spatial computer has two micro OLED displays with a refresh rate of up to 100Hz. It is powered by Apple's M2 CPU and the new R1 chip. The headgear supports iris-based biometric authentication and claims a battery life of up to two hours on one charge.