News

ATF & UNDP India Present 7th Youth Co:Lab: Ignite Innovation Challenge

Join the 7th Youth Co:Lab Innovation Challenge! Present solutions in assistive tech, education, and caregiving. Gain funding, mentorship, and visibility. Apply by Jan 18, 2025, via AIM portal. Empower change with ATF, UNDP, Citi Foundation, and AIM.

PCQ Bureau
New Update
ATF and UNDP India Launch 7th Youth CoLab National Innovation Challenge
Ignite Change: A Platform for Young Innovators

ATF, in partnership with UNDP India, Citi Foundation and Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog, is launching the 7th edition of the Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge. This is an opportunity for young leaders to present their innovative solutions for inclusivity and impact.

Focus Areas for 2025

For youth led startups, social innovators and NGOs working in:

  • Inclusive Assistive Technology: Solutions for people with disabilities.

  • Accessible Education and Skilling: Equal opportunities for learning and growth.

  • Innovative Care Models: New approaches to caregiving and support services.

Submit projects that are creative and address societal challenges.

Benefits for Participants

The Youth Co:Lab Challenge offers more than recognition; it gives participants access to:

  • Funding: To scale up their projects.

  • Mentorship: To fine tune their strategy and solutions.

  • National Visibility: Access to platforms to showcase ideas.

  • Bootcamp Training: A 5 day intensive workshop to refine and upskill projects.

Applications close on January 18, 2025. Don’t miss this limited time opportunity to be a change maker.

How to Apply

Interested participants can submit their applications through the official Atal Innovation Mission portal: Apply Here. For detailed eligibility criteria and additional information, visit Eligibility Details.

A Shared Future

This is what partnerships look like. By bringing together resources and expertise, ATF, UNDP, Citi Foundation and AIM are creating an ecosystem for young innovators to solve real world problems.

  • Apply Now! 🕰️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️

Challenge innovation



