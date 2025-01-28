Subscribe

News

Begun the AI wars have

Just when everyone was still gushing over OpenAI and ChatGPT, China sends a warning in the form of DeepSeek R1. Is it a David versus Goliath battle?

Sunil Rajguru
China R1
In the pre-ChatGPT era, everyone used to talk about how China was a leader in AI, and they were implementing cutting edge solutions in real life. Once ChatGPT came into the picture, everyone forgot about China. OpenAI took over the global mind space and the discussion centered around Sam Altman’s venture and its competitors.

Now China appears to have come out with something which we Indians call, “sasta, sundar aur tikau” (cheap, beautiful and lasting). In the last few days most timelines are full of the Chinese AI DeepSeek which has taken the world by storm. The irony is that OpenAI is closed and ChatGPT is expensive, while DeepSeek is open source and free. It already seems to be outperforming ChatGPT on many metrics. While ChatGPT spends an estimated $5 billion annually, DeepSeek took $6 million to make! Their R1 is out and already the world is stunned. R1 uses reinforcement learning versus huge datasets. 

Worrying for Silicon Valley is the fact that DeepSeek is outperforming ChatGPT in terms of US downloads on certain app stores. Even more worrying is the fact that DeepSeek allegedly did it without Nvidia chips causing its stock to tank upto 18% along with other American stocks. Global markets tanked a trillion dollars with the US contributing half of that. Even more disturbing is the fact that this seems to be a side project of Liang Wenfeng who is the co-founder of the hedge fund High-Flyer.

Tweets from the world of X 

Marc Andreessen invoked the US-USSR space race…

The AI and Crypto Czar pointed fingers at the previous administration…

People pointed to China spying with a hint of irony…

Some celebrated the war…

It was bad news for US President Donald Trump who has just taken over…

And finally, what about India?

