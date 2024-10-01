Blaupunkt Unveils TS120 BASS Tower Speaker

Blaupunkt has expanded its line of German-made audio into the home entertainment space with the TS120 BASS Tower Speaker. The new tower speaker will offer superior sound quality and a great design that will enhance the sound listening experience for casual listeners and audio aficionados looking for a step in their home setup upgrade.

Built for Superior Sound and Style

Combine performance and aesthetics in a single sleek package-the TS120 BASS. It has an output level of 140 watts and sounds as full-bodied as it does rich. Solid wood drives not only the aesthetics but also the quality of sound; a solid mid, crisp highs, and low bass that is well-developed into the air.

The slim design saves space. It can easily accommodate itself in every living room. The classic mix appears with the fabric wrapper on the speaker and vents to be able to blend well with nearly every interior design.

Audio That Compels

This speaker has been designed for the ultimate listening experience for people. The audio range sounds sharp at the high-end, as well as deep at the low-end, due to the 3-inch mid-range driver, a 2-inch silk dome tweeter, and a 6.5-inch subwoofer. The TS120 BASS is cased in a wooden frame, which is apt enough for long-term use.

Useful Options for Everyday Use

Blaupunkt has, in designing the TS120 BASS, focused attention to user convenience. All parameters are accessed through a convenient top-lit control panel above the speaker, which works fine even in low light. Home entertaining enthusiasts will appreciate that the speaker comes along with a Karaoke mode together with a microphone and a remote. It provides a fun professional quality sound experience for sing-alongs. There are adjustable bass and treble controls for fine-tuning the experience.

Seamless Connections

For the modern user, Blaupunkt has ensured that the TS120 BASS connects seamlessly with a variety of devices. Stream music from your smartphone, connect to your TV, or play vinyl records-the speaker has multiple connectivity options-Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX In, and USB ports. Additionally, it includes FM radio, providing a wide range of listening options.

Pricing and Availability

Now the Blaupunkt TS120 BASS Tower Speaker is already listed at both Amazon and Blaupunkt's official website. To learn more, go to Amazon or Blaupunkt's site.



For centuries, Blaupunkt is a brand known for its high-quality audio systems; this can be seen clearly reflected in the TS120 BASS Tower Speaker-a powerful, user-friendly solution to modern entertainment in the home.





