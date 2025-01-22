Call of Duty: Console Players Can Disable Cross-Play, PC Left Out

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone is giving out mixed-up feelings like a cocktail as console players are joyed and eager for the new update as it allows them to disable cross-play, but at the same time, PC gamers are not so happy as the updates don't allow them to do so, which leads to some debates between console and PC gamers.

This Is The Feature Console Gamers Have Yearned For

The opt-out feature for crossplay could fix complaints from console players about competitive imbalance in Call of Duty. Console players now will be able to matchmake solely with others on their respective consoles and not against players across the PC's vast competitive advantage in terms of processing power, speed, and mouse-and-keyboard precision.

Console gamers stay within their dedicated ecosystem by enabling such an option, where they will only compete against one another on consoles. However, PC players don't have any means to escape from matching with console players, hence raising questions of fairness once again on an old issue.

Ranked Play Gets Game-Changing Updates

Many issues regarding a balance are to be addressed when the update arrives—in particular, changes making crossplay easier this season come on the access of ranked play.

Voting to Forfeit: In a situation where a team is surely going to lose, such as when it is one man down, that team can vote to forfeit. That match will count as a loss for that team, and no penalties or bans will occur as a result of this, which allows fairer options for players.

Rejoin Matches: The ability to rejoin a match provides players who disconnect midseason a chance to restart the game, thus lessening the frustrations in losing due to technical issues.

All these add up to balance, competition, and enjoyment with ranked play.

What’s New Across All Modes?

Season 2 is not just about changes in Ranked Play, as a slew of improvements is obvious across all modes:

Zombie Mode Further Additions:

A fresh map brought into consideration, Into the Tomb; this is going to bring a new challenge and creepy sights.

Host options for pausing and rejoining will allow players to reload their loadouts and resources after the disconnection.

Game Enhancemnets:

Improved visibility of bullets and players on the switches, coupled with the better collision lobby, will improve team play.

Movement (jump, slide, dive) shall flow more smoothly and responsively for the player.

There will be a new health regeneration indicator for players using the War Cry perk, which will provide more feedback during furious firefights.

Warzone 2: Faster and Smoother Action

Warzone 2 completely changes the current battle royale experience.

Everything will start to be faster: reload time, loadout changes, and movement will make the experience adrenaline-filled.

reload time, loadout changes, and movement will make the experience adrenaline-filled. Great parachuting: Add improvements on animations of cutting the parachute and free-fall on this gameboard for players to get into the action quicker than before.

The changes are geared towards Warzone 2 to speed up the gameplay developed by Treyarch so that enjoyment could be felt at every tick of the clock.

The Game is Still One Big Mess

Cheating stands tall as a puzzle to competitive gaming, a cat-and-mouse game of seeing which infraction can fool the other:

I mproved detections: The server will apply functions on both the client-side and the server-side to make detection smoother.

Kernel-level security: will allow the kernel to run within unprivileged space for the most part, augmenting the barrier against cheating.

The Detection Invention: Against the Exploits of Tampering with Blocked Incidents in Real-Time.

While some of those may be promising, the angry moans of PC gamers because they have no option to get rid of cross-play are still not soothed.

PC Gamers Raise Concerns Over Exclusion

While console players are celebrating this new level of dominance, PC players are worried. There is no toggle to opt out of playing with console players. They have been cheated on their own platform many times.

It seems Activision is prioritizing fairness for console players over inclusive solutions for PC players. And this direction means slower matchmaking and fragmentation of the player base for console players who opt out of cross-play.

Fairness or Exclusion?

Activision addressed console players in the Season 2 update and left PC players out of the cross-play opt-out. So the balance between fairness and inclusivity will play out, and we will see the effects in the community.

