CMR Reports 147% Surge in Premium Tablets: Is Budget Losing Ground?

India’s tablet market closed Q4 2025 with a strong signal: this is no longer an entry-level, casual browsing device story. According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), tablet shipments grew 41% year-on-year in Q4 2025. Even more striking, premium tablets accounted for nearly 4 in 5 shipments, rising 147% YoY.

This shift reflects something bigger than festive sales. It signals a structural change in how tablets are being used across homes, schools, and workplaces.

Productivity now drives tablet demand

In Q4 2025, 81% of tablets shipped were productivity-focused devices. That number alone tells the story. Tablets are increasingly positioned as shared productivity platforms across households and offices.

Demand is now centered on:

Education and digital classrooms

Hybrid work setups

Creative tasks

Small business operations

Large-screen tablets above 11 inches accounted for 85% of shipments. Bigger screens mean better multitasking, smoother content creation, and improved collaboration. For many users, tablets are evolving into practical work companions rather than passive content devices.

Wi-Fi tablets lead classroom growth

Wi-Fi tablets recorded 93% YoY growth. Education deployments and home-learning demand are driving this surge.

This trend highlights how tablets are becoming more embedded in institutional buying cycles. Schools and educational programs are prioritizing accessible large-screen devices for structured learning environments.

At the same time, 5G tablets grew 21% YoY, indicating rising demand for faster connectivity. While Wi-Fi dominates classroom adoption, mobility-driven use cases are expanding steadily.

Performance upgrades reshape the market

Perhaps the most dramatic shift lies in hardware configurations.

6GB RAM tablets grew 656% YoY

12GB RAM tablets expanded 1359% YoY

LCD-display tablets in the affordable segment grew 198% YoY

These numbers suggest users are prioritizing multitasking performance. Higher RAM configurations are no longer niche. They are becoming mainstream in a market that values smoother app switching, productivity tools, and creative workloads.

Even in the affordable category, growth is tied to larger screens and stronger value propositions, rather than basic consumption.

Competitive landscape and seasonality

In Q4 2025, Samsung led with 35% market share, growing 68% YoY. Apple followed with 29% share and the fastest growth among leading players at 95% YoY. Lenovo secured 19% share with strong double-digit growth across consumer, education, and enterprise segments.

Xiaomi held 11% share but declined 6% YoY amid intense competition in the value segment. OnePlus accounted for 3% share, growing 108% YoY on a smaller base.

Sequentially, shipments declined 26% quarter-on-quarter. This reflects typical post-festive season seasonality rather than weakening demand.

Outlook for 2026

CMR forecasts the Indian tablet market to grow 10–12% in CY2026. Growth is expected to remain anchored in performance-driven and institutional segments.

Higher component and supply-chain costs may trigger selective price adjustments. However, brands are likely to focus on portfolio optimization and margin discipline instead of aggressive discounting.

The bigger takeaway

The Indian tablet market is moving beyond entry-level consumption. Premium devices, larger displays, stronger RAM configurations, and institutional procurement are shaping the next phase.

Tablets are no longer just second screens. They are becoming serious work and learning devices. For enterprises, educators, and IT decision-makers, this signals a clear shift: performance and productivity now define India’s tablet growth story.